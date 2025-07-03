The best moments of all time of the royals at Wimbledon

Over the years, the British royal family and the Wimbledon tennis tournament have partaken in a symbiotic relationship.

From presenting trophies to winners, watching all the action from the prestigious Royal Box to even taking to the court to play themselves, the royals are as synonymous with Wimbledon as a tennis ball is a tennis racquet.

While the exact origins and creators of modern tennis have been disputed, King Henry VIII was the first royal to have a recorded interest in the sport and was known to spend hours on the court.

So passionate was he, that the Venetian Ambassador even wrote in 1519, that “it was the prettiest thing in the world” to watch Henry place tennis (at least according to the Historic Royal Palaces website).

Find out more about their involvement below.

Queen Elizabeth’s father started several royal traditions at Wimbledon. (Credit: Getty)

Who sits in the Royal Box at Wimbledon?

Tickets to a match at Wimbledon are not only notoriously hard to secure but often expensive to purchase.

But if you are a royal (or a friend of a royal), you are automatically entitled to some of the best seats in the house thanks to the Royal Box.

The suite, which is located inside the Wimbledon Centre Court, contains 74 Lloyd Loom wicker seats that are quite literally fit for a king!

While the royal family are regular attendees at the prestigious tennis tournament, invites are often extended to some of the world’s biggest names.

Lady Diana and a young Prince William intently watching the on-court action. (Credit: Getty)

According to the official Wimbledon website, “overseas royal families are invited [into the Royal Box] as well as heads of government, people from the world of tennis, commercial partners, British armed forces, prominent media organisations, supporters of British tennis and other walks of life.”

Currently, the Chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) – where Wimbledon is held – distributes the invitations based on suggestions submitted by members of the Championships’ Organising Committee, the Lawn Tennis Association, and other sources.

Attendees must also follow a strict “smart” dress code and ladies are asked not to wear hats so they do not obscure the view of the court of those seated behind them.

The first (and last) royal to compete at Wimbledon. (Credit: Getty)

Have any royals competed at Wimbledon?

While Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world, the royal family did not attend until 1907 when King George V and Queen Mary decided to attend a match.

Three years later, the then secretary of the All England Club, George Hillyard, asked his childhood friend to take on the club’s president role, and present trophies to the winners. At the same time, the King also became the Patron of the All-England Club.

To this day that tradition has continued. Queen Elizabeth II was the patron from 1952 until 2016 (retiring on her 90th birthday), while her cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent was president for more than 50 years until he retired from the role in 2021.

Scroll on to see some of the most iconic royal moments captured on camera at Wimbledon over the years…