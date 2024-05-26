Kate Middleton “determined” to return for big royal event

As the public speculated as to when Kate Middleton would return to royal duties, two months ago the Princess of Wales asked for “time, space and privacy” as she commenced a course of preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.

Since then, Kate’s husband, the Prince of Wales, has been on a mission to ensure his wife continues to be completely shielded in order to focus on her ongoing recovery.

“Prince William’s top priority is Kate’s health,” a palace source reveals to New Idea. “He has been the driving force behind the decision to maintain the strictest privacy protocols around Kate.”

Kate, 42, has sought sanctuary at Adelaide Cottage, the family home she and William, 41, share with their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

And while she’s grateful for the time she has been given so far, Kate also heeds the words of her late grandmother-in-law.

Apparently, Kate is determined to return to public duties soon despite William’s reservations.

Queen Elizabeth II once said that royalty need to be “seen to be believed”. As a result, our source says Kate Middleton is very much hoping to return for a balcony appearance during Trooping the Colour in London on June 15 – even if William does not yet completely agree with her plan.

“Kate’s told William, that with her doctor’s approval, she is determined to appear at that event,” our source says. “He’s tried to keep her away from all the news and crazy speculation about her ongoing absence from the public eye, but it’s impossible and Kate’s definitely feeling the pressure to put an end to all the nonsense.

Back in January, when Kate underwent major abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace released a statement explaining that she “is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter”.

However, that deadline has long since passed and public unease is undeniably mounting once more over the true state of the princess’ wellbeing.

Kate attended the Trooping the Colour last year with her family.

The fact that, last week, the Palace released a new statement saying Kate would not return to work until given the “green light” by her medical team was surprising to some royal watchers in its vagueness.

“Her continuing absence is creating a vacuum ready to be filled by wild conspiracy theories on social media,” our source says.

But despite mounting public speculation over her whereabouts, “stubborn” William is refusing to allow Kate be pressurised into making any public appearances, even if she’s privately expressing that she is willing to do so.

“He’s completely against being forced to commit to any kind of deadlines,” our source says. “But Kate knows they’ve passed their Easter promise and it’s setting off alarm bells.”

The trump card Kate has to play, our source says, is that gossip about her continuing absence could “get back to her children”.

Kate’s priority during this difficult time is her children.

In her video statement, released back in March, Kate made a point of mentioning that protecting George, Charlotte and Louis, and explaining everything in “a way that is appropriate for them”, was of utmost importance to both her and William.

“If putting an end to the nasty speculation – and protecting her children from being exposed to gossip – requires a short appearance on Buckingham Palace’s balcony after the Trooping the Colour ceremony, Kate will do everything in her power to be there,” our source says.

“Kate is grateful that she’s been able to switch off and focus on her health, and she knows that William absolutely has her best interests at heart.

“But she is also determined to do her duty as a future Queen, and return to work, even briefly, as soon as she possibly can.”