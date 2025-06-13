Trooping The Colour, which dates back to the 17th century, involves infantry troops marching slowly with their colours to distinguish one regiment from another.

Since 1748, the British military occasion has taken place on the same day as the official birthday of the British monarch, which has been King Charles III since 8 September 2022.

The event is usually held on a Saturday in June at Horse Guards Parade by St James’ Park in the British capital, with members of the royal family, invited guests and the general public watching on.

Trooping The Colour, 2018. (Credit: Getty)

In 2025, it is being held on June 14.

The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC in the UK and is also shown on television in Belgium and Germany.

Since 2018, the Associated Press has provided a live stream to viewers across the world on the Time magazine YouTube and Facebook pages, so Australians can tune in to watch the affair.

There have been many memorable Trooping the Colour moments over the years. (Credit: Getty)

What happens at Trooping the Colour?

Traditionally, the monarch travels down the Mall from Buckingham Palace in a royal procession led by the sovereign escort of Household Cavalry (aka mounted troops or horse guards).

After receiving a royal salute, His Majesty inspects troops and the Royal Horse Artillery, selecting one guard to ‘troop its colour’ through the ranks.

The King returns to Buckingham Palace to watch another march outside the gates, and once a 41-gun salute has been heard to signal the end of the birthday parade, King Charles leads the British royal family onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace for a Royal Air Force flypast.

Here are some of the most memorable royal family moments from Trooping The Colour throughout the years!

The best Trooping the Colour moments in pictures

