Trooping The Colour, which dates back to the 17th century, involves infantry troops marching slowly with their colours to distinguish one regiment from another.
Since 1748, the British military occasion has taken place on the same day as the official birthday of the British monarch, which has been King Charles III since 8 September 2022.
The event is usually held on a Saturday in June at Horse Guards Parade by St James’ Park in the British capital, with members of the royal family, invited guests and the general public watching on.
In 2025, it is being held on June 14.
The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC in the UK and is also shown on television in Belgium and Germany.
Since 2018, the Associated Press has provided a live stream to viewers across the world on the Time magazine YouTube and Facebook pages, so Australians can tune in to watch the affair.
What happens at Trooping the Colour?
Traditionally, the monarch travels down the Mall from Buckingham Palace in a royal procession led by the sovereign escort of Household Cavalry (aka mounted troops or horse guards).
After receiving a royal salute, His Majesty inspects troops and the Royal Horse Artillery, selecting one guard to ‘troop its colour’ through the ranks.
The King returns to Buckingham Palace to watch another march outside the gates, and once a 41-gun salute has been heard to signal the end of the birthday parade, King Charles leads the British royal family onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace for a Royal Air Force flypast.
Here are some of the most memorable royal family moments from Trooping The Colour throughout the years!
The best Trooping the Colour moments in pictures
Cheeky Prince George
Back in 2015, Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s son, Prince George, was a little too young to join his royal family for the full event on the Palace balcony.
Toddler George stayed with his Spanish nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo to watch some of the proceedings for the first time from a nearby window, and the baby Prince delighted royal fan watchers by cheekily sticking his tongue out for the cameras.
The pregnant princess
A radiant Diana appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace beside her father-in-law, Prince Philip, in June 1982 while heavily pregnant with her first child with Prince Charles.
Princess Diana and the Duchess of York share a laugh
In 1987, Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York, gave the crowds an insight into their special relationship by sharing a private laugh on the balcony while watching the proceedings.
The Princess and the Duchess were surrounded by other recognisable royals, including Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince William and Prince Andrew.
Meghan Markle’s debut
In June 2018, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made her Trooping the Colour debut alongside her husband, Prince Harry.
The newly minted royal looked resplendent in a dusty pink Carolina Herrera dress and matching hat as the young royal couple made their first public appearance since returning from their honeymoon.
Meghan and Kate
At that same ceremony, the Duchess of Sussex also shared a sweet moment with her new sister-in-law on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Princess Charlotte’s tantrum
That same year, in 2018, Princess Charlotte took her place with the royal family for Trooping the Colour.
But she looked less than impressed with the occasion and had to be comforted by mum Kate Middleton while her aunt and uncle, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, tried not to giggle.
The bossy big cousin
In 2018, Prince George was put in his place by his big cousin Savannah Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne’s son Peter and his then-wife Autumn.
Savannah shushed the future King during the RAF flypast before cupping her hand over his mouth.
More cousin antics
The hilarious scene delighted fans and made international headlines, but the Prince of Wales looked less than impressed at their antics.
Kate and Camilla’s sweet journey
In 2018, Camilla, who was the Duchess of Cornwall at the time, travelled with her stepdaughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, to Queen Elizabeth II’s annual birthday parade.
The wives of Windsor wore matching mint coloured ensembles, with Kate, who had given birth to her third child ,Prince Louis less than two months previously, wearing a stylish dress by her favourite designer ,Alexander McQueen and a hat by Juliette Botterill.
Prince Louis steals the show
In 2023, Prince Louis delighted the crowds with his return to Trooping the Colour. The young royal smiled and waved at the crowds, but also offered plenty of animated reactions to the parade.
While on the balcony, he was seen turning and chatting to his parents, and eventually pushed his arms out with fists closed as the Royal Air Force went over his head.
More hilarity from Louis
While travelling down the Mall in a carriage with siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the young prince appeared to hold his nose at the smell of the horses.
Kate Middleton returns
After taking a break from royal duties while undergoing cancer treatment, Princess Catherine made her much-anticipated return for the 2024 Trooping the Colour.
Following the initial carriage ride, the mum-of-three appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony with her husband and children.
The Fab Five reunite
Ahead of the 2024 Trooping, the last time these five were pictured together was at the 2023 Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church. So this was a big moment for royal fans.
Wills, Kate, George, Charlotte, and Louis appeared the picture of a united family as they appeared on the balcony – waving at watchers below.
A sweet moment caught on camera
Kate and Will even shared a look of love.
Watchful big sister Charlotte
That same year, while Prince Louis was up to his usual cheeky antics, big sister Charlotte was keeping a watchful eye on her little brother, making sure he was following royal protocol.
Though that didn’t stop him from sneaking in an adorable dance while on the balcony.
Like mother, like daughter
Princesses Catherine and Charlotte shared a few sweet moments during the 2024 Trooping, swapping glances and smiles.