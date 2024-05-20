While Peter Phillips has spent his entire life in the public eye as a member of the royal family, he is not a working royal and doesn’t bear a royal title.

In fact, apart from his famous family and occasional sojourns to the likes of Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and Sandringham, he lives a remarkably normal life, much like his younger sister Zara Tindall.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Peter Phillips…

A royal christening. (Credit: Getty)

How old is Peter Mark Andrew Phillips?

Peter Phillips is currently 46 years old. He was born on November 15th, 1977 at 10:46am in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London.

When he was born, Peter was 5th in the line of succession to the British throne but he is now 18th.

His godparents are King Charles, the Prince of Wales, the Rt. Rev’d. Geoffrey Tiarks, Captain Hamish Lochore, Lady Cecil Cameron of Lochiel, and Princess Anne’s lady-in-waiting Jane Holderness-Roddam.

At the time of his birth, Peter received a 41-gun celebratory salute from the Tower of London given he was the first grandchild to Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Peter and Zara were thick as thieves when they were younger. (Credit: Getty)

Does Peter Phillips have any siblings?

Peter has one younger sister, Zara Tindall (nee Phillips) who was born on May 15th, 1981.

When she was born, Zara was 6th in the line of succession to the British throne but is now 21st.

The royal also has two younger half-sisters, born to him and Zara’s father Mark Phillips, one the result of an affair (Felicity Wade, nee Tonkin) and the other (Stephanie Phillips) the result of his marriage to his second wife Sandy Pfluenger.

Peter does not share the ‘prince’ title his cousins William and Harry do. (Credit: Getty)

Why is Peter Phillips not a prince?

Unlike his cousins Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillip and his sister, Zara have no Her/His Royal Highness status, nor any obligations to the royal family.

Despite being the hardest working royal herself, Princess Anne did not want to force a lifetime of royal duties onto her children, and declined her mother, the Queen, when she offered both Peter and Zara royal titles.

“I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles…so I think that was probably the right thing to do,” Princess Anne shared with Vanity Fair in 2020 when asked about the choice.

At the time of his birth, the BBC reported that Peter’s parents “are said to have rejected an offer from the Queen of titles which would have enabled their children to be born into the peerage.”

The decision undoubtedly was made to offer both Peter and his sister Zara the chance to lead a more “normal” life.

As a result of this, Peter became the first royal grandchild in more than 500 years to be born without a title or courtesy title.

Peter showing off a classroom project to his grandmother when she visited his school. (Credit: Getty)

Where did Peter Phillips go to school?

Alongside his sister, Peter was enrolled at Beaudesert Prepatory, Port Regis before following royal tradition and studying at the elite Gordonstoun school in Moray, Scotland where he was head boy.

For his tertiary education, Peter attended the University of Exeter where he graduated with a degree in Sports Science.

What does Peter Phillips do for a living?

Unlike many of his family members, Peter Phillips does not receive any money from the Firm as he is not a working member of the royal family.

Over the years, he has held numerous high-profile positions at the likes of Jaguar Land Rover, Williams F1 racing team, the Royal Bank of Scotland, and most recently SEL UK.

Peter and Autumn wed in Windsor on May 17th, 2008. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Peter Phillips married to?

In 2003, Peter met his future wife, Montreal-born Autumn Kelly at the Canadian Grand Prix where he was working for Williams F1. In July 2007 they were engaged and in May 2008 they were married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Sadly however after 12 years of marriage, the couple confirmed they would be divorcing in a joint statement.

“After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate. They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship,” it read.

“Both families were naturally sad at the announcement but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children. Both Peter and Autumn will remain in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years.”

Lindsay and Peter split sometime in 2023. (Credit: Getty)

Once the divorce was finalised, Peter began dating one of Zara’s old school friends, Lindsay Wallace.

While it is unclear when the pair officially started dating, they did make their first public appearance as a couple at the Epsom Derby in June 2022, and were spotted together for the first time at the double royal christening of August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall in November 2021.

Sadly after three years together, a close friend of the couple revealed to HELLO! that the pair had made the “difficult decision to separate” in the final months of 2023.

“Peter’s business commitments and work in F1 meant he has been away and travelling nonstop. It obviously came as a shock as most people thought they were absolutely rock solid, it’s very sad. Peter has been travelling all over the world and has been incredibly busy and Lindsay is based up in Scotland, so it’s been hard for them to see each other.”

As for Autumn, the mother of two went public with her own romance after being photographed with Irish property magnate Donal Mulryan at the Cirencester horse trials in March 2022.

Peter has yet to put a label on his new relationship with Harriet Sperling. (Credit: Getty).

Who is Peter Phillips dating now?

In May 2024, Peter made his public debut at the Badminton Horse Trials with 44-year-old Harriet Sperling, a children’s nurse whom he met at a sporting event for his children.

Despite the joint appearance together, where Harriet was introduced to other members of the royal family (including Queen Camilla), Gerard Franklin, Official Spokesperson to Peter Phillips, declined to confirm whether the duo were in a relationship or “simply spending time together” as previously reported, stating that it was a “private matter.”

The father of two attended the Princess of Wales’ annual carols concert with his daughters and sister. (Credit: Getty)

Who are Peter Phillip’s children?

The Queen’s first great-grandchild was born to Peter and Summer on December 29th, 2010 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. The couple named her Savannah Anne Kathleen, baptizing her at the Church of the Holy Cross in Avening, Gloucestershire on April 23rd, 2011 with several members of the royal family in attendance.

Peter’s second child, Isla Elizabeth, was born on March 29th, 2012 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

Whilst the girls do have a position in the order of succession, they do not have royal duties due to their father not having one himself.

Gatcombe Estate. (Credit: Getty)

Where does Peter Phillips live?

The father of two lives in a cottage on Gatcombe Estate near Gloucestershire, which is privately owned by his mother Princess Anne.

His sister Zara and her family also reside in their own property on the grounds.

Reports have also indicated that Peter spends time living in another private residence in London, presumably with his girlfriend Lindsay.