All about Peter Phillips’ life and new wife as royal gets engaged

He made his first public appearance with his new love at the Badminton Horse Trials in May 2024, and just over a year later Peter Phillips – the eldest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth – is engaged!

Peter, who is the son of Princess Anne, popped the question to his paediatric nurse girlfriend Harriet Sperling with a diamond ring, and she said ‘yes’.

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips at Royal Ascot in 2024. (Credit: Getty)

“Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement,” a statement on behalf of the couple read.

“Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement. Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the announcement. No date has been officially set for the wedding.”

Photos shared with Hello showed Harriet wearing a frilly white top, with the ring visible on her hand as she placed it on Peter’s chest.

Has Peter Phillips left his wife?

Peter has been married once before. He and his ex-wife Autumn share two children, Savannah and Isla, and publicly announced their marriage split in 2020.

“While this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost,” a statement issued on behalf of the couple read at the time.

“Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions. Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and consideration for their children as the family adapts to a new chapter in their lives.”

Peter Phillips was previously married to wife Autumn, pictured. (Credit: Getty)

Now, Hello’s Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey has revealed that the girls, and Harriet’s daughter, Georgia, are likely to have “starring roles” in his second wedding.

“A source previously told me how they appeared to be a ‘tight unit’ together when they all attended the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo last year, and Harriet was described to me as ‘very motherly’ and ‘very good with the kids’,” Danielle revealed to Hello.

Peter will no doubt be keen to emulate the success of Prince William’s marriage to Kate Middleton. The cousins famously share a close bond.

In a rare interview with Sky News Australia in 2024, Peter called Kate “remarkable” and said “her and William make a fantastic team together”.

“Their kids are great and they have the balance of public life and trying to be parents to three young children which is always difficult. They’ve got it pretty right because I think as history has taught us and anyone knows that actually you want to be there for your children.”

Peter has said Kate and William make a “fantastic team”. (Credit: Getty)

How did Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling meet?

Peter and Harriet are understood to have first met in 2024 at a sporting event involving their kids.

Speaking previously to christian magazine Woman Alive, Harriet opened up about her experience of life as a single mother.

“In the earlier years of my journey as a single mother to my daughter, resources were scarce, and the future was uncertain,” she revealed.

“Yet, in the absence of material security, I discovered the strength and life that comes from true selfless love. A love that is able to be solely devoted to your child.”

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips got engaged after a year of dating. (Credit: Getty)

In the same interview, she explained that it had often “felt hard to imagine” anyone else joining the “island” that she and her daughter had become.

“But of course, beauty comes from relationships, relationships with our maker and relationships with each other,” she said. “It is often tough parenting alone, but although there is a stigma to endure, God is able to step in and turn it for good.”