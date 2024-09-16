They may be members of the royal family, but Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall have made every effort to ensure their children have as normal an upbringing as possible.

Like their mother, Mia Grace, Lena Elizabeth, and Lucas Philip do not have royal titles nor will as adults be expected to undertake royal duties.

Zara and Mike with Mia and Lena at the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service in April 2023. (Credit: Getty)

Recently, their doting dad Mike shared some insights into his down-to-earth approach to raising his young brood in an interview with Hello!

Reflecting upon the important role sport had played in both his and his wife Zara’s lives, Mike revealed he believed that sport “gives so many things to kids.”

“Whether it’s learning how to be a team member or determination. It has given me and Zara so much that we want to expose them to as many sports as we can.”

He added that the family weekends were “no different to other parents” and were often “about the kids and getting them to their sports.”

“It’s a mixture of rugby, hockey, swimming, and gymnastics,” Mike shared with the publication.

Mike and Mia after a Battle of the Balls fundraiser football match in January 2022. (Credit: Getty)

While the parents do keep their children’s lives relatively private and rarely step out as a family of five, they do occasionally discuss their family life.

Speaking with our sister publication Now to Love, Zara has previously admitted that she often felt “mum guilt” as she attempted to balance her many work (and royal commitments) with being a parent.

“If I’m away and Mike’s here I don’t feel guilty, whereas if we’re both away then I feel much more guilty.”

Her husband shares this sentiment and has previously discussed his heartache when leaving his family for the jungle on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! UK in 2022 on Good Morning Britain.

“That’s probably the hardest thing about the whole show, especially when you’ve got the three little ones as well, is being away for that period of time,” he said.

Scroll on to meet the Tindall children…

Mia Tindall

Zara and Mike with Mia at the memorial service for the Duke Of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in March 2022. (Credit: Getty)

Mia Grace Tindall was born on January 17, 2014, at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in Gloucestershire, England. Mia is Mike and Zara’s first child and is currently 10 years old. She is currently 22nd in the line of succession, directly behind her mother.

Zara had previously suffered from a miscarriage, and at the time, Mike and Zara shared that Mia was the one to help them through this time. “The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now 3,” Mike told The Sunday Times in May 2017.

“However down we feel, she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing, I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming, and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You’ll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.”

Lena Tindall

Lena attended the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church in December 2023. (Credit: Getty)

Lena Elizabeth Tindall was born on June 18, 2018, in Stroud, England, close to their family home in Gloucestershire. She is six years old and is currently 23rd in the line of succession.

Her name is pronounced “Lay-na” and was chosen simply because Mike and Zara liked the name, however, Elizabeth is named after her great-grandmother.

When Lena was born, Buckingham Palace released a statement that read “Mr. Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz.”

Lena has already made headlines for her styles after wearing a gorgeous red coat while at Sandringham for Christmas in 2022.

Lucas Tindall

The birth of little Lucas didn’t go to plan. (Credit: Getty)

Lucas Philip Tindall was born on March 21, 2021, and is Mike and Zara’s youngest child. He is three years old and is currently 24th in the line of succession.

Lucas was born in the family’s bathroom after they realised they wouldn’t get to the hospital on time.

Mike spoke of Lucas’ birth on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby…

“It was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down, ‘brace-brace-brace,’ ” he said.

“Fortunately, the midwife, who was going to meet us at the hospital, wasn’t that far away, so she drove up, [and] got there just as we’d assumed the [position]. And then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived.”

Lucas’ middle name honours Mike’s father as well as Zara’s grandfather, Prince Philip.

Keep scrolling for the best photos of Mike and Zara Tindall’s children…