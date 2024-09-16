They may be members of the royal family, but Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall have made every effort to ensure their children have as normal an upbringing as possible.
Like their mother, Mia Grace, Lena Elizabeth, and Lucas Philip do not have royal titles nor will as adults be expected to undertake royal duties.
Recently, their doting dad Mike shared some insights into his down-to-earth approach to raising his young brood in an interview with Hello!
Reflecting upon the important role sport had played in both his and his wife Zara’s lives, Mike revealed he believed that sport “gives so many things to kids.”
“Whether it’s learning how to be a team member or determination. It has given me and Zara so much that we want to expose them to as many sports as we can.”
He added that the family weekends were “no different to other parents” and were often “about the kids and getting them to their sports.”
“It’s a mixture of rugby, hockey, swimming, and gymnastics,” Mike shared with the publication.
While the parents do keep their children’s lives relatively private and rarely step out as a family of five, they do occasionally discuss their family life.
Speaking with our sister publication Now to Love, Zara has previously admitted that she often felt “mum guilt” as she attempted to balance her many work (and royal commitments) with being a parent.
“If I’m away and Mike’s here I don’t feel guilty, whereas if we’re both away then I feel much more guilty.”
Her husband shares this sentiment and has previously discussed his heartache when leaving his family for the jungle on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! UK in 2022 on Good Morning Britain.
“That’s probably the hardest thing about the whole show, especially when you’ve got the three little ones as well, is being away for that period of time,” he said.
Scroll on to meet the Tindall children…
Mia Tindall
Mia Grace Tindall was born on January 17, 2014, at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in Gloucestershire, England. Mia is Mike and Zara’s first child and is currently 10 years old. She is currently 22nd in the line of succession, directly behind her mother.
Zara had previously suffered from a miscarriage, and at the time, Mike and Zara shared that Mia was the one to help them through this time. “The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now 3,” Mike told The Sunday Times in May 2017.
“However down we feel, she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing, I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming, and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You’ll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.”
Lena Tindall
Lena Elizabeth Tindall was born on June 18, 2018, in Stroud, England, close to their family home in Gloucestershire. She is six years old and is currently 23rd in the line of succession.
Her name is pronounced “Lay-na” and was chosen simply because Mike and Zara liked the name, however, Elizabeth is named after her great-grandmother.
When Lena was born, Buckingham Palace released a statement that read “Mr. Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz.”
Lena has already made headlines for her styles after wearing a gorgeous red coat while at Sandringham for Christmas in 2022.
Lucas Tindall
Lucas Philip Tindall was born on March 21, 2021, and is Mike and Zara’s youngest child. He is three years old and is currently 24th in the line of succession.
Lucas was born in the family’s bathroom after they realised they wouldn’t get to the hospital on time.
Mike spoke of Lucas’ birth on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby…
“It was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down, ‘brace-brace-brace,’ ” he said.
“Fortunately, the midwife, who was going to meet us at the hospital, wasn’t that far away, so she drove up, [and] got there just as we’d assumed the [position]. And then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived.”
Lucas’ middle name honours Mike’s father as well as Zara’s grandfather, Prince Philip.
Keep scrolling for the best photos of Mike and Zara Tindall’s children…
September, 2024
Little Lena was spotted walking a black labrador at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials in Lincolnshire where her Olympic equestrian mother Zara was competing.
September, 2024
In a rare photo of all three Tindall children, the trio were spotted engaging in a running race together with Lucas taking the lead!
August, 2024
It’s hard to believe how grown-up Mia looks! In a recent photo of the 10-year-old, she was spotted walking hand in hand with her doting dad Mike at the International Horse Trials held at Hartpury College on August 11, 2024.
August, 2024
With a gorgeous blonde head of hair, Lucas is a mirror image of his mother Zara when she was a child. This sweet image was taken on August 11 at the Hartpury International Horse Trials.
December, 2023
Mia was all smiles as she walked hand in hand with her cousin Prince Louis to the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church.
September, 2023
Mother and daughter (Mia) strolled hand in hand through Gatcombe Park as they attended the Whatley Manor Gatcombe International Horse Trials.
August, 2023
Mia enjoyed her time bouncing around on a bungee trampoline at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.
January, 2023
Zara and Mia enjoyed a quiet moment together at Cheltenham Racecourse.
December, 2022
Young Mia looked adorable in this outfit as she stepped out with the royal family for the annual Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.
December, 2022
Lena stole the show in this beautiful red coat as the Tindall family attended the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Notably, this was the first service without the Queen.
August, 2022
Mia was photographed picking up her little brother Lucas and twirling him around at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.
August, 2022
Zara and Lucas at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials.
August, 2022
It sure looks like Zara is trying to impart her love of horses onto her son Lucas!
August, 2022
Father and daughter (Lena) put on brave faces as they rode this Ferris Wheel at the Festival of British Eventing.
June, 2022
Zara and Lena at the Platinum Pageant on The Mall as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
June, 2022
While the eyes of the world were on the Platinum Pageant, Mike only had eyes for his daughter Mia.
June, 2022
Mia and her cousin Princess Charlotte were seen peering out the window of Buckingham Palace during the Queen’s Birthday Parade, to get a better look at the festivities.
April, 2022
Mike with Lucas and Lena at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials.
April, 2022
The family enjoyed a quiet moment of peace at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk where Zara was competing.
August, 2019
Mia and Zara at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.
August, 2019
Mike and Lena at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.
August, 2019
This sweet moment captured between cousins shows Isla and Savannah Phillips walking hand in hand with their little cousin Lena at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.
July, 2019
Mike and Mia playing piggy back at the Celebrity Cup fundraiser golf tournament.
September, 2018
Mia joined her grandmother for a stroll through the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park with Princess Anne’s beloved bull terrier.
June, 2018
Mia snuggled close up to her dad at the 2018 Celebrity Cup fundraiser golf tournament.
June, 2017
Prince William was eager to embrace his littlest cousin at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Match in 2017. After exchanging some cuddles, the Prince of Wales was even photographed playing a game of tag with little Mia.
August, 2016
Mike, Zara, and Mia pose for a photograph during day three of The Big Feastival at Alex James’ Farm in Oxfordshire.
June, 2016
Cuddles for uncle Harry! (or should we say cousin)
July, 2015
Little Mia and proud wife Zara cheered on Mike after he finished the grueling Artemis Great Kindrochit Quadrathlon in Loch Tay Scotland.
May, 2014
The earliest photo of Mia Tindall was taken when Mike carried his daughter out onto the pitch following the Aviva Premiership match between Gloucester and London Irish at Kingsholm Stadium