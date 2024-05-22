When you picture the British royal family, they are the very definition of being ‘put together.’

But despite the family being intrinsically linked with all things well-mannered and polite in both their appearance and actions, they are at the end of the day just like us and have even been known to enjoy breaking a sweat as they partake in a variety of sports.

And while nine times out of ten these world-famous royals have donned an immaculate suit and tie or ball gown with a tiara in tow, they certainly aren’t opposed to getting their hands dirty.

Don’t believe us? Scroll on to see every time a member of the British royal family has played a sport…

(Credit: Getty)

During a visit to Nigeria in May 2024 to promote the work of the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex partook in a game of mat volleyball against wounded soldiers.

Despite having a huge crowd cheering him on with “Team Harry,” the royal still lost the match by four points.

(Credit: Getty)

Curiously enough, only a handful of days later, his brother Prince William took part in a volleyball match of his own thousands of miles away in Cornwall, England.

While the game wasn’t originally part of his schedule, he was more than eager to have a hit in front of the crowds that gathered on Fistral Beach in Newquay.

(Credit: Getty)

On February 16th, 2024 Prince Harry attended the Invictus Games One Year to Go Winter Training Camp at Hillcrest Community Centre in Vancouver Canada.

Trying his hand at wheelchair ice hockey, the father of two was all smiles as he counted down to the 2025 games.

(Credit: Getty)

Accompanied by her husband Prince William, Catherine was all smiles are she took part in a netball match (where she even scored a few goals) at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre on October 11, 2023.

The visit was in conjunction with World Mental Health Day, the royals taking part in a mental fitness workshop run by SportsAid.

(Credit: Getty)

The Princess of Wales took to the court during a wheelchair rugby match in Hull, England.

Her visit coincided with a Rugby Inclusivity Day at Allam Sports Centre.

Catherine is a Patron of the Rugby Football League and as well as playing a match herself, spent time with participants and their families.

(Credit: Getty)

During his visit to Istanbul, Turkey in September 2023, Prince Edward visited Kabatas Boys High School where he engaged in a few friendly games of table tennis with students.

X (formerly known as Twitter)

In an appearance on Das aktuelle Sportsstudio, a German sports program following the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Prince Harry showcased his soccer skills (or lack thereof).

The 39-year-old took part in a fun soccer shoot-out against German Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, as well as athletes Angelo Anderson and Jens Niemeyer.

Unfortunately for the Duke of Sussex, all of his attempts to score were unsuccessful, but he was still all smiles for his televised appearance!

(Credit: Getty)

On June 25th, 2023 Princess Catherine, along with tennis champion Roger Federer, appeared in a video that celebrates Ball Boys and Girls (BBGs) who help at Wimbledon.

In the clip, Catherine obviously plays some tennis but she also participates in multiple training sessions such as signaling, ball changes, rolling balls up to the net, and bouncing the balls back to players.

(Credit: Getty)

Princess Catherine is Patron of the Rugby Football Union and on June 7th, 2023, the Princess took part in a game of walking touch rugby when she visited Maidenhead Rugby Club.

(Credit: Getty)

During his visit to CATCH – a youth-led charity – on November 30th, 2021, Prince William played some table tennis.

(Credit: Getty)

King Charles played cricket while in Cardiff back when he was still the Prince of Wales on July 9th, 2021.

(Credit: Getty)

Queen Camilla showed off her hand-eye coordination back in 2019 when visiting RAF Halton. This isn’t her first foray into racket sports, however! In her first appearance at Wimbledon in 2023, she revealed that she used to be a ballgirl.

Prior to taking a seat, she was introduced to the ball children at the day 10 match where she told them about her own experience.

“You have to be very agile. I remember doing it one hundred years ago at Queen’s [Club]. It is quite difficult,” she said.

(Credit: Getty)

Prince William and Prince Harry competed during the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Trophy on July 10th, 2019.

(Credit: Getty)

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, played Australian Rules during her official visit to Melbourne on October 18th, 2018.

(Credit: Getty)

Prince William engaged in a game of soccer with the Lionesses and the local girls’ team from the Wildcats Girls’ Football program on July 13th, 2017.

(Credit: Getty)

During a London Marathon Training Day held on February 5th, 2017, Prince William, Prince Henry, and Princess Catherine competed in a running race together.

(Credit: Getty)

On March 22nd, 2012, the then Prince Charles played basketball during his visit to Fryshuset Youth Centre in Stockholm, Sweden.

(Credit: Getty)

Whilst the royals are always keen to give any sport they try their hands at a go, Zara Tindall takes this a step further!

The mother of three is a professional equestrian and even won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics held in her hometown of London.

During a recent discussion on his cousin-in-law’s podcast, The Good, The Bad, and the Rugby, Prince William revealed just how proud he was of his cousin’s sporting endeavours.

“The only time I’ve ever cried when watching sport was when Zara won I think it was the European championship,” the Prince of Wales shared.

His wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales added: “I can remember because you came back and said I’ve never been so proud of anyone.”

(Credit: Getty)

Princess Diana famously took part in the Mother’s Race during Prince Harry’s school sports day in Richmond on June 11th, 1991.

(Credit: Getty)

When King Charles was younger, he was an avid polo player.

Here he is during a match that was held on May 9th, 1997.

WATCH NOW: King Charles discusses playing polo with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Article continues after video.

Speaking with remarkable candor on The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby podcast, William and Kate reflected upon the importance they placed on sport in instilling life lessons for their three children.

“Learning to lose, which I think we’ve got to concentrate more on nowadays,” William shared.

“I think people don’t know how to lose well. Talking about our children particularly, I want to make sure they understand that. I think it’s really important from a young age to understand how to lose, and why we lose, and to grow from it and what you learn from that process.”

“But also to win well, and not boast,” the Prince of Wales added.

“There are so many life lessons that help us all through life, in friendship building, in relationship building, workplace, that you can from those early years of playing a team sport.”