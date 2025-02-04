The Invictus Games shine a spotlight on the well-being of past and present serving personnel, and this year’s instalment is just around the corner.

Advertisement

More than 500 people from 23 countries are set to compete.

Read more below about the event below, where to watch it in Australia and who is performing.

Prince Harry founded and launched the Invictus Games. (Credit: Getty)

Who founded the Invictus Games?

The Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry in 2012 after he met with a group of wounded and ill military personnel who had just participated in the ‘Warrior Games’ in America.

Advertisement

Touched by how sport could uplift, inspire, and most importantly aid in the mental and physical recovery of former defence workers, the Duke set about to organise a similar event, but on a much larger scale.

And thus the Invictus Games was born, the first being held in London in September 2014. The games were then held in Orlando (2016), Toronto (2017), Sydney (2018), The Hague (2022), and Dusseldorf (2023).

This year, the games will be held in Canada once again, but this time in Vancouver and Whistler.

In 2016, the then First Lady of the United States of America Michelle Obama joined forces with the Prince to support the games. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

What is the point of the Invictus Games?

According to the official Invictus Games website, the event was created to support the recovery and rehabilitation of participating servicemen and women.

Through the power of sport, the annual event has been designed to help participants find the motivation to gain a new place in life, and to not let themselves be defined by the mental and physical trauma they may have suffered while on active service.

Harry was joined by his wife Meghan Markle once more at the 2023 Invictus Games held in Germany. (Credit: Getty)

Where can you watch the Invictus Games in Australia?

Channel Nine will be broadcasting this year’s event in Australia. They are set to be held from February 8 to 16.

Advertisement

The multi-platform coverage will the opening and closing ceremonies and daily highlight packages on 9Gem. Additional streaming will also be available on 9Now.

Coldplay’s leading man Chris Martin is performing at the opening ceremony. (Credit: Getty)

Who will be performing at the 2025 Invictus Games?

This year’s welcoming ceremony will be a star-studded affair. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is the latest edition to the line-up. He composed the score to the “I AM (Invictus Games Anthem)” in 2014, which was set to the lyrics of the Invictus poem, and performed at the inaugural games by three serving soldiers.

This year, he will be joined by popstar Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, Canadian star Nelly Furtado, and Quebec alt-pop sensation Roxane Bruneau.

Advertisement

The Duke of Sussex will also be joined by Prince Joachim of Denmark and his wife Princess Marie.

The 2020 games were delayed until 2022 due to the pandemic. Here, Prince Harry was joined by Princess Margriet of The Netherlands, the royal pair officially launching the upcoming games together. (Credit: Getty)

Where will the 2027 Invictus Games be held?

In July 2024, Prince Harry confirmed that the 2027 Invictus Games will return to the United Kingdom for the first time since their inaugural year.

The first games took place in London and will take place on British soil, specifically Birmingham.

Advertisement

“Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027,” the royal shared in an official statement announcing the exciting news.

“Your city’s strong ties to the Armed Forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start. Over the years, we’ve seen each city bring a unique spirit and vision to life for competitors, their families, and spectators.

“We have no doubt the people of Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community, showing the world how their courage ignites hope and unites us all – something your city knows well,” he added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was thrilled to host the games in his home country in 2017. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

The news came months after an unnamed insider source revealed to the Express that Harry was “very keen” to bring the Invictus Games back to Britain.

While he will undoubtedly be in attendance, it remains to be seen if he will be joined by his family.

Meghan Markle was last in the UK in September 2022 for the Queen’s funeral while the Sussex children were last in their ancestral homeland in February of that same year for their great-grandmother’s Diamond Jubilee.

As a full-time working royal, Prince Harry had automatic police security, but after stepping back from his duties in January 2020 these privileges were downgraded.

Advertisement

There is an ongoing legal dispute between the royal and the UK Government over the issue.

In 2018, the Duke was joined by his new wife in Sydney. (Credit: Getty)

Is Prince Harry still involved with the Invictus Games?

Despite no longer being a working royal, the prince has continued to promote and support the games.

He is currently a patron of the games, alongside Lord Charles Allen of Kensington who is Chairman of an extensive board of trustees.

Advertisement

The Executive Team of the Invictus Games is currently led by CEO Dominic Reid OBE.