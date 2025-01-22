Prince Harry’s hair is one of his most distinguishable features, and it’s sparked many conversations over the years.

Questions have been raised online about why he has ginger locks if he is related to the royal family and speculations about hair transplants.

Let’s unpack them all below.

Rumours have long circulated about the Duke of Sussex’s ginger locks. (Credit: Getty)

Where does Prince Harry get his ginger hair?

In an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2023, the host asked Harry if he saw his mother or grandparents in Archie and Lilibet.

“Definitely my mum, the ginger gene is a strong one,” he said at the time, which was met with laughter.

“The Spencer gene is very, very strong. I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning, of my relationship that should this go the distance, and that we have kids, there’s no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife’s genes, but I was wrong.”

Images of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are few and far between. (Credit: Alexi Lubomirski)

The late princess’ siblings Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Earl Charles Spencer all grew up with red hair.

This is not the first time the royal has spoken about his children’s hair.

Hello! magazine’s chief content officer Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon spoke about meeting Harry at the Wellchild Awards in September 2024. The Duke is a patron of the children’s charity.

She wrote that he said his children were blessed with Meghan’s” thick hair”, and that it would not be long “until Lili can sit on hers.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Princess Beatrice both have red hair. (Credit: Getty)

Are there any other royals with red hair?

Over the years, there have been theories and questions about Harry’s lineage due to his hair.

While he says his red hair comes from his mother’s side of the family, other royals also have it in common with the Duke.

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson and her daughter Princess Beatrice also share red hair.

It does not stop there – other relatives include the late Queen Mary of Teck, Queen Alexandra, and Mary Queen of Scotts.

Prince Harry has never commented on a possible hair transplant. (Credit: Getty)

Does Prince Harry get hair transplants?

There has been speculation online that the Duke of Sussex has had a hair transplant, or that images of his hair have been edited using software such as Photoshop.

Over the years, fans have noticed that his hair has been thinning, or observed photo enhancements that make his head appear fuller.

One example of this is when Prince Harry was announced as BetterUp’s first Chief Impact Officer.

The accompanying portrait on the start-up’s website has resurfaced over the years with different theories.

Hair questions particularly came up again when he was promoting his bestselling memoir Spare, and doing interviews.

When the book cover was released, people speculated Photoshop was behind it.

There have even also been suggestions from the public and “experts” about him getting non-surgical treatments.