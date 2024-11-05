Blushing Bea! When Princess Beatrice’s outfits stole the spotlight

If there’s one royal who knows how to deliver an iconic fashion moment, it’s Princess Beatrice. The radiant redhead is always providing us with a new frock to fawn over before desperately crawling the web for a replica.

That’s right, when she’s not busy being a mum to her darling daughter Sienna and stepson Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf, or being a loving wife to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Bea, 35, is busy dropping jaws with her elegant numbers.

From her billowing sleeves to her breathtakingly beautiful and borrowed wedding gown, Bea never fails to turn heads at any royal engagement.

We’ve taken a look back at the Princess’ most iconic fashion moments below.

