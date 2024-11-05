Blushing Bea! When Princess Beatrice’s outfits stole the spotlight

If there’s one royal who knows how to deliver an iconic fashion moment, it’s Princess Beatrice. The radiant redhead is always providing us with a new frock to fawn over before desperately crawling the web for a replica.
That’s right, when she’s not busy being a mum to her darling daughter Sienna and stepson Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf, or being a loving wife to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Bea, 35, is busy dropping jaws with her elegant numbers.
From her billowing sleeves to her breathtakingly beautiful and borrowed wedding gown, Bea never fails to turn heads at any royal engagement.
We’ve taken a look back at the Princess’ most iconic fashion moments below.
October 22, 2024
Princess Beatrice attended the Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Dinner with Harrods hosted by Aerin Lauder, Carolyn Murphy and Bianca Brandolini in October 2024. Beatrice celebrated with socialite Nicky Hilton as part of her Rebecca Vallance collection launch. The Princess stunned in the brand’s ‘Eliana midi dress’ which costs £952 with Roger Vivier shoes and a matching clutch bag.
October 15, 2024
Following her pregnancy announcement, Princess Beatrice and her mum Sarah Ferguson stepped out on Fergie’s birthday to attend the 10th Annual Lady Garden Foundation Langan’s Ladies Lunch. Beatrice was wearing a beautiful raspberry pink shift dress with opaque black tights and heeled ankle boots.
September 11, 2024
Princess Beatrice attended the BGC Group Charity Day on behalf of Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund in September 2024. The Princess stunned in a CRIDA Milano polka dot dress, paired with a cropped Zara blazer which retails for just $105.
July 9, 2024
The Princess of York attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in July 2024 with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice wore a printed lace shirtdress in silk white with vibrant shades of yellow, blue and pink by Monique Lhuillier.
July 1, 2024
Princess Beatrice attended the unveiling of street artist Mr Brainwash’s work at Jack Barclay Bentley in central London in July 2024. For the occasion, Princess Beatrice chose a printed midi dress in ecru/mauve chalk by French fashion retailer The Kooples.
June 21, 2024
For day four of Royal Ascot, the Princess of York donned the ‘Brita Dress’ by Emilia Wickstead which she paired with a Juliette Botterill Bow Sidesweep Hat, Aquazzura Purist Pumps and an Aquazzura Mini Twist Clutch.
June 3, 2022
The style icon donned another daring blue mid-length dress to a special Service of Thanksgiving at St Pauls Cathedral held in celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee on June 3rd, 2022.
With long, billowing sleeves, charming faux pearl buttons, and a cinching belt, the dress by English label Beulah London quickly stole the show.
Her accompanying fascinator by Juliette Millinery, grey pumps, and an acrylic clutch from Sophia Webster completed the look.
June 19, 2024
When it comes to favoured designers, Australian fashion brand Zimmerman is up there for Princess Beatrice.
For day two of Royal Ascot in 2024, the devoted mother made a floral statement in the ‘Matchmaker floral linen and silk midi dress‘ from the label which featured slightly puffed long sleeves and a jewelled adornment at the centre of her waist.
The look was finished with a Roger Vivier clutch and a fun pink puff headband from milliner Juliette Botterill.
June 17, 2024
Bea posed for a photo at Journal House for a discussion about emotional intelligence in the age of artificial intelligence with Spotify in Cannes, France.
In this photo, the princess wore the SANDRO Enrika printed satin-twill midi wrap dress that were paired with black and white striped slingback flats from Pretty Ballerinas.
May 21, 2024
Princess Beatrice arrives alongside her sister to the Sovereign’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in this ruffled crimson ‘Christina’ dress from Beulah London.
The frilled high neckline, wool crepe material and delicate buttons on the bodice and sleeves were not only fashionable, but suitable for the wet weather that unfolded on the day.
April 23, 2024
Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attended an event on April 23, 2024, celebrating her close friend Gabriela Peacock’s bestselling second book in London.
She stepped out in a gorgeous spring-inspired pink floral mini dress by ME+EM. She pulled the look together with a simple gold charm bracelet and burgundy heels.
October 9, 2023
In a refined look for the royal, Beatrice wore a transparent blue lace maxi-length dress by Self Portrait to the Art of Wishes Gala at Raffles held on October 9th, 2023.
To keep out the early winter chill, the mother of one wore a white jacket with chain trim, made from a boucle-style fabric over her shoulders by alice+olivia.
September 14, 2023
At the star-studded Vogue World event held in London in September 2023, Beatrice graced the red carpet in a black cape dress with a subtle yellow floral print by Richard Quinn.
With a belted waist, flattering ruching across her torso, pleated midi skirt, and elegant cape that draped to the hem of her dress, she certainly was a sight to see!
Her look was amped by the black gloves that were built into the sleeves of her dress, pointy stiletto heels, and dazzling diamond drop earrings that elevated the look.
June 20, 2023
Borrowing some style inspiration from her mother, Beatrice wore this 80’s 80s-inspired vintage look from the brand Beulah London to the Royal Ascot on June 20th, 2023.
With billowing sleeves, a ruffled mock turtleneck, and a delicate patterning of pin and green roses, she was every bit royal in this refined look.
But, to add some fun, Beatrice added this hot pink bow headband from Juliette Botterill, finishing off her look with classic two-toned Chanel slingback pumps.
May 6, 2023
At the history-making coronation of her uncle King Charles on May 6th, 2023, Beatrice wore a magenta dress with dramatic puff sleeves and a built-in belt alongside a statement golden hatband.
Alongside a rose sequin clutch and beige suede pumps, Beatrice opted to wear several gold bracelets and rings and hoops earrings from Garrard that featured pink sapphire, rubellite, and pink opals.
April 9, 2023
The Counsellor of State attended an Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9th, 2023 in a pastel pink dress with black braiding detail on the sleeves and a black belted bow at the waist from Emilia Wickstead.
June 23, 2022
In one of our favourite looks ever debuted by the royal, Beatrice wore this breathtaking sequin gown by Markarian to ‘The Alchemist’s Feast’, the inaugural summery party and fundraiser for the National Gallery’s Bicentenary campaign on June 23rd, 2022.
June 13, 2022
During an appearance at the Royal Ascot in 2022, Beatrice was photographed in this gorgeous floral dress by Australian fashion label Zimmerman, and millinery by Juliette Botterill Millinery.
May 26, 2022
The Princess of York stunned fans with this edgy look she wore to the launch of the new Alice+olivia by Stacey Bendet store in London on May 26, 2022.
Given she was there to celebrate the fashion brand it was only fitting that she opted into wearing the ‘Zeta’ jacket and the ‘Ellis’ dress by the label, which were accompanied by a pair of Kurt Geiger ‘Stratton’ heels and black ‘Espey’ clutch from Fiona Kotur.
May 21, 2022
At the opening event for the 2022 Chelsea Flower Show, Beatrice matched her dress to the occasion in this gorgeous design by designer brand Reformation.
The floral frock was perfectly accessorized with a white cashmere sweater, black hair bow, black buckled pumps, and a top-handle bag.
May 11, 2022
Princess Beatrice looked as elegant as anything in this beautiful floor-length floral dress from royal favourite brand The Vampire’s Wife, whose designs have also been donned by the likes of Catherine Middleton, Sophie Wessex, and even Princess Eugenie.
Joined by her husband, the ‘Susie’ style dress featured a tiered skirt, relatively tight bodice, and her signature three-quarter length sleeves and was worn to the charity preview night of ‘A Gallop Through History’, at Windsor Castle on May 11th, 2022 which was part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
July 17, 2020
After threatening to steal the spotlight at all those royal weddings with her gorgeous frocks, Beatrice finally had all eyes on her for her big day.
Bea and Edo were married in a small and private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July 2020.
In photos shared to the official royal family Instagram account, fans marvelled at the vintage gown, originally worn by The Queen and designed by Sir Norman Hartnell, donned by Beatrice on her big day.
The floor-length number with puffed sleeves and silver detailing looked custom-made for a fairytale and the princess glowed as she stood hand-in-hand with her new husband.
September 26, 2019
On September 26, 2019, the official royal family Instagram account announced that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were engaged, to much fanfare from royal fans.
As well as the news itself, what also got tongues wagging was the outfit Bea was rocking in the announcement photo.
Simple but classy, the green floral frock by Aussie label Zimmermann donned by the princess was accompanied by basic gold jewellery including, of course, her shiny new engagement ring.
With her stunning red locks curled over her shoulder, Beatrice looked radiant as she stared lovingly into her fiancé’s eyes.
June 18, 2019
Another blue number – we’re sensing a theme. But can you blame the royal when it suits her so well?
This light blue floral-patterned dress by Jonathan Simkai was donned at the 2019 Royal Ascot on June 18. The sky-blue outfit matched her grandmother’s (the Queen) elegant coat dress.
Bea also rocked one of her signature headpieces; this time, it was a wide-brimmed blue hat with some simple red detailing to tie the look together.
May 18, 2019
Blue is Bea’s colour and she knows it. And apparently, it’s ripe for a wedding as Beatrice rocked this stunning navy and lace number by Self Portrait to Lady Gabrielle Windsor and Thomas Kingston’s big day on May 18th 2019.
Paired with tall beige heels and a flowery white headpiece, the Princess looked radiant as she watched the nuptials unfold.
May 19, 2018
Another wedding and another spotlight-stealing number.
On May 19th 2018, Princess Beatrice attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding. And, boy, did she look stunning.
Donning a cobalt-blue frock with bead detailing and flared sleeves, Bea sure made a statement as she watched the Sussexes tie the knot.
May 17, 2018
While the Met Gala has come to be known as a celeb hotspot in recent years, the royals have also made an appearance on the red carpet.
On May 7th 2018, Princess Beatrice joined the likes of Zendaya and Rihanna at the Heavenly Bodies-themed gala, turning heads with her bold and billowing purple number.
Pairing it with simple black and silver accessories, Bea sure looked like the Belle of the ball.
April 29, 2011
Four years after Bea’s runway moment, the Princess nearly stole the spotlight from the future Queen’s Consort, Duchess Catherine, on her own wedding day!
Indeed, on April 29 2011, Beatrice rocked up to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s famous royal wedding donning a pale pink dress by Valentino Couture with a statement headpiece. The polarising look divided fans at the time.
September 20, 2007
In 2007 when she was just 19 years old, Princess Beatrice took the runway with her mum, Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, for the September Fashion For Relief show during London Fashion Week.
The mum and daughter rocked near-matching black frocks and stunning sapphire necklaces. Their red locks were carefully curled over their shoulders as they strutted their stuff to much applause.