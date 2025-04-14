Iconic Australian fashion label Witchery has launched its White Shirt Campaign for the 17th year in a row to raise vital funds for the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF).

Since its inception in 2008, the annual campaign has raised over $17 million for the OCRF – Australia’s leading independent funder of ovarian cancer research.

As Australia’s most lethal form of gynecological cancer, these funds contribute to invaluable ovarian cancer research projects and medical advancements that hope to improve the overall 5-year survival rate of approximately 49%.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has proudly stepped up as an ambassador for the campaign. (Credit: Witchery)

In 2025 alone, close to 1800 Australian women will be diagnosed with this disease. Devastatingly, less than half of these women will still be alive in five years – a heartbreaking statistic.

Harrowingly, a pap smear or cervical screening test does not detect ovarian cancer, resulting in over 70% of patients only being diagnosed with the disease when it has already advanced, the survival rates are lower, and the chance of recurrence is high.

If an early detection test could be created through medical research, the survival rate is predicted to skyrocket to around 90 percent.

CEO of the OCRF Robin Penty says that for too long, ovarian cancer had been “overlooked and underfunded” – something which the Witchery White Shirt Campaign has helped improve.

“Every shirt purchased brings us one step closer to finding better treatments and, ultimately a cure,” she shared in an official statement.

The 2025 official shirt (and matching jean pants). (Credit: Witchery)

It’s a sentiment shared by The Morning Show on 7 co-host Kylie Gillies who has been an ambassador for the campaign on several occasions.

Speaking with New Idea about her involvement once more, she said it was a “no-brainer.”

“Working in TV we get asked about our fashion a lot, so here’s a chance when someone asks me what/who I’m wearing – what a great story to tell them. This shirt is all about helping women who are battling ovarian cancer. It’s fashion for good.”

“Ovarian cancer can affect any woman, it doesn’t discriminate, it is a violent killer. So the fact that every woman probably has a white shirt in their cupboard speaks to the way that ovarian cancer can affect all of us in our lives and sneak up without warning,” she added.

“It’s a really horrible disease, you can have ovarian cancer and not know it. That’s why early detection is so important. If we can get it sooner we can improve the outcome. That’s research and research takes money.”

Kylie is an ambassador for the 2025 campaign alongside the likes of Anna Heinrich and Lana Wilkinson. (Credit: Instagram)

For those who would like to show their support, this year’s shirt has been designed in collaboration with renowned Australian design house Viktoria & Woods and is available to purchase for $129.00.

A matching white jean has also been designed which can be purchased for $179.00. 100% of the profits from both products will be donated directly to the OCRF.

If you would like to show your support in other ways you can donate directly a sum of your choosing to the OCRF here.

The 2025 Witchery White Shirt Campaign will conclude on May 8 on World Ovarian Cancer Day.

For more information about the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer please consult your doctor or visit the OCRF here.

