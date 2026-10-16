“Full steam ahead”: Harry and Meghan’s royal U-turn after “mind-blowing” outing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were showered with gifts when they stepped out in Nottingham on Thursday.

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The Sussexes had a rousing reception when they posed for selfies with fans outside the city’s Community Recording Studio.

After weeks of scrutiny over their UK return, the warm welcome has delighted the couple, and New Idea hears it’s sparked a major U-turn.

“Meghan and Harry are absolutely buzzing right now; they’re saying the reception they received was mind-blowing, and it couldn’t have possibly gone any better,” our royal insider explains.

Harry and Meghan are said to be considering a full-time royal return. (Credit: Getty)

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“It’s true they both went into this engagement pretty nervous, especially after Harry got booed at that rugby game, and knowing that the usual army of haters would be out in force, hoping they’d fall flat on their faces.

“But the overwhelming positivity and outpouring of support that they received from the crowd have totally banished any self-doubt and given them an enormous surge of confidence.”

Now, six years after stepping down as senior royals, the Sussexes are said to be considering an extraordinary return to royal life.

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“It’s strengthened Harry’s belief that this is where they belong, that they can really build on the momentum and ultimately work their way back into the royal family on a full-time basis,” our insider dishes.

“People can pick away at them and make all the excuses they want to try and block that from happening, but he’s confident that common sense will ultimately prevail and they’ll be back doing what they do best sooner rather than later.”

According to our insider, Harry and Meghan have never wanted a “half-in, half-out arrangement”, and are now signalling their desire to return to royal duties full-time.

They were showered in gifts in Nottingham, and the warm welcome has Meghan reconsidering things. (Credit: Getty)

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“They never really wanted this, just the ability to do certain things on their own terms and not to be micro-managed by the Firm in terms of their priorities and obligations,” they explain.

“If a compromise can be worked out, then they’ll be more than happy to dive back in full-time.”

Of course, after a six-year family estrangement, it’s unlikely they will be welcomed back with open arms.

In fact, King Charles’ letter specifically clarifying that they were not returning as working royals had dampened Harry and Meghan’s hopes, but they’re hoping their positive reception could change the monarch’s firm stance.

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“They’re very aware of what they bring to the table, and that the monarchy needs all the help they can get moving into 2027,” our source says.

“The family is thin on the ground in terms of senior ambassadors. The Waleses are already being pulled in a lot of directions, and the King ideally needs to start taking things somewhat slower.”

Harry and Meghan posed for photographs with fans during the outing. (Credit: Getty)

With young royals like Lady Louise taking more of a backseat in official duties, it could all fall to Harry and Meghan, regardless of Charles and William’s personal feelings.

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“Harry and Meghan are certainly feeling more confident than they have in a very long while. For them it’s full steam ahead,” our insider adds.

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