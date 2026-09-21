“Not surrendering”: Beckhams in Cotswolds stand-off with Harry and Meghan

Two of the world’s most talked-about couples are essentially neighbours, but they’re far from becoming best friends.

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The Sussexes‘ Cotswolds country estate is just miles away from David and Victoria Beckham‘s family home in Chipping Norton, and New Idea hears the Beckhams are less than thrilled to share their local haunt, Soho House.

While Meghan’s history with Soho House dates back to her early days with Harry, when director Markus Anderson threw her UK hen party, the Beckhams are fuming over the intrusion.

“It’s only a matter of time before this becomes a real problem. The Beckhams are not happy that Harry and Meghan are becoming regulars at one of the few places they can go and not be hassled,” our insider explains.

Royal relations are wearing thin between the Beckhams and the Sussexes. (Credit: Getty)

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“Harry and Meghan don’t think of this as gatecrashing at all. This is their old network – first dates at Dean Street, Markus facilitating; she even threw her UK hen party at Soho House.”

Tensions have risen between the two camps since Harry and Meghan met the Beckhams’ estranged son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, at an intimate dinner in the US in May 2025.

David has also long aligned himself with the royal family, and with his connections with King Charles and Prince William going strong, his friendship with Harry has cooled off.

“It’s true there’s very little love lost between them,” our source explains.

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“Even though David and Victoria went to their wedding, Harry blew it by accusing them of leaks and there was no going back when Harry and Meghan invited Brooklyn and Nicola to lunch right when the family fallout was dominating the headlines.

“They’re not giving up any turf to Harry and Meghan, despite rumours that ‘Soho is Team Meghan’ because of Markus. The Beckhams have much more sway and influence in that postcode than anyone and Markus knows that.

“There will be an effort to avoid any run-ins, but it’s not impossible for that to happen. It won’t be ideal if it does, but if it happens it will be a nod-and-move-on.”

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But it won’t be the Beckhams who give up their membership, and they’ve already got a plan in place to avoid any awkward run-ins.

While the Beckhams want the Sussexes out of Soho House, Meghan’s friendship with director Markus Anderson makes that unlikely. (Credit: Getty)

“There’s absolutely no way David and Victoria are going to back away. They’re not going to surrender one of the few places they can go in private for the Sussex roadshow,” our insider dishes.

“In the meantime the Beckhams will simply pick different hours, a different corner, or skip a week. The Farm is big, no phones and lots of rooms. You can miss someone for months.

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“Not everyone thinks the Sussexes – especially Meghan – are here to stay, so no one’s making any drastic accommodations for what’s expected to be a temporary annoyance.”

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