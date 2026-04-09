Has Brooklyn Beckham just announced he is having a BABY with Nicola Peltz?!

Brooklyn Beckham has sent fans into a frenzy with his “baby” announcement post.

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The son of Victoria and David Beckham, 27, has left fans convinced he is expecting a baby with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

He took to Instagram to share an announcement about his hot sauce business, Cloud23, but fans believe it is actually a subtle baby announcement.

Brooklyn posted a gallery of photographs of his new miniature hot sauce bottle sizes, which featured pink and blue labels.

“Baby bottles coming,” he captioned the post.

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Brooklyn Beckham has sparked speculation he and Nicola Peltz are expecting a child. (Credit: Getty)

Fans were quick to take to the comments section to share their theories that it was a subtle baby announcement, particularly as Nicola also featured in the post.

“Is this a hint that there’s a baby on the way maybe?” one fan asked.

“Doesn’t this mean they’re expecting?” another questioned.

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“Baby on the hand, pink or blue bottle mmmmmmm,” a third theorised.

“Is that a baby announcement but in a weird way sounds like it …. I think they talk in code congratulations,” a fourth agreed.

While a fifth excitedly penned, “Is this code for Nicola being pregnant? I hope so.”

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He shared a post about “baby” bottles, which were pink and blue. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’m guessing they are having a baby! Congrats if so,” another added.

Some fans speculated that the blue and pink bottles could be hinting at a gender reveal, or that they are expecting boy and girl twin babies.

The couple has not officially confirmed any news; however, they have been open about their desire to start a family in the past.

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In 2022, Nicola said of Brooklyn, “He wants kids yesterday. We definitely want a big family … [and] we want to adopt some kids and have some of our own. That would be the dream.”

There have also been reports swirling that he and Nicola are keen to explore adoption.

However, amid his ongoing estrangement from the Beckhams, New Idea revealed that David and Victoria are “terrified” of being shut out of their grandchild’s life.

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“Victoria would love to be a grandmother one day, and it’s beyond painful that Brooklyn could exclude her from that,” a source told New Idea.

“David is tormented by it, too. They want this estrangement with Brooklyn to end, but the fear is they are running out of time.”

In January 2026, Brooklyn accused his parents of trying to “ruin” his marriage with Nicole in a bombshell post and made it clear he had “no desire to reconcile” with his family.

Read all about the feud here.

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