Why Brooklyn Beckham’s “bombshell” TV series could tip his parents over the edge

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly in talks to release a tell-all series with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, which could rival his parents’ series on Netflix.

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According to The Sun, an insider has claimed that the couple has been offered lucrative interview deals in the past, but have “turned them all down”.

However, this could be dramatically different.

Brooklyn Beckham’s show could be in fierce competition with his parents’ Netflix series. (Credit: Getty)

The publication claimed that his management teams in the United States are in “early talks” with production heads at Hulu.

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“Brooklyn is keen. Alongside documenting his culinary business venture, Hulu bosses will hope he will open up about the bombshell rift with his parents,” the source claimed.

“This isn’t just any platform. Hulu, which is owned by Disney, is home to global smash hits like The Kardashians.

“They’d be instantly propelled firmly into the big leagues and in direct competition with Netflix, which, of course, has its own Beckham ties, having run authored documentaries by both of his parents.”

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Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham are reportedly ready to tell their side of the story on their own terms. (Credit: Getty)

If Nicola goes down this path, it wouldn’t be the first time that she’s worked with Hulu, having starred in the streaming giant’s productions of When The Streetlights Go On and The Beauty.

Her father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, also had a huge stake in Disney, which he sold in 2024.

The source claimed that Nicola and Brooklyn want to “make it clear they are not being controlled by the Peltz family”.

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The pair, who tied the knot in 2022, now live in a $24.4 million AUD mansion in Los Angeles.

Talks of a potential series follow months after Brooklyn’s scathing Instagram statement, where he said he had no plans to reconcile with his family.

Nicola also appeared to take a subtle swipe at her in-laws when she told Elle that her parents treated her husband “like another son”.

“He gets along really well with my brothers. They play soccer together a lot,” she said in the interview.

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Despite the alleged feud, David and Victoria still publicly sent Brooklyn well wishes for his 27th birthday.