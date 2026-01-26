Beckhams break cover with downcast public outing after Brooklyn’s explosive allegations

NEED TO KNOW Victoria Beckham received the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters) from the French government in Paris on January 26.

The honour recognises people who have helped further the arts and culture in France, and across the world.

Her husband Sir David Beckham , and their children Harper, Romeo and Cruz , were also there in support of her.

, and their children and , were also there in support of her. Brooklyn was not present after saying he does not want to reconcile with his family.

The Beckham family has broken their cover almost a week after Brooklyn Peltz Beckham made allegations about his parents on social media.

Sir David, their sons Cruz and Romeo, and their daughter Harper united in Paris to support Victoria, who was receiving the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French government.

The honour translates to the Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters, and recognises those who have contributed to further the arts in France, and across the globe.

The ceremony took place on January 26, and the former Spice Girl reflected on it on Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

“I’m so honoured to be named a Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture,” she began.

The Beckham family appeared as a united front in Paris for Victoria. (Credit: Getty)

“I have always deeply admired the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion: as a form of art.

“So to be recognised here and embraced in this way, is a profound privilege — one that reflects decades of commitment and dedication.

“My sincere thanks to the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati for this honour. Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David — my husband, and original investor. I couldn’t be more grateful, you are my everything xx.”

She also honoured her family in her speech, along with her team.

“Thank you to my parents and to my children who are always believing in my vision,” she gushed.

She also posted several photos from the event, including a family photo with her children, husband, and her sons’ partners.

Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were not present after he declared that he did not “want to reconcile” with his family in an explosive Instagram post on January 19.

While the rest of the Beckhams have appeared publicly as a united front, a source told New Idea that David is “furious” about Brooklyn’s lengthy statement.

“In the first few days after Brooklyn’s Instagram post went viral, David and Victoria ignored his attack,” our exclusive source said.

Fourteen-year-old Harper was also photographed in Paris. (Credit: Getty)

“They were stunned and in shock. But it has caused some strain between David and Victoria because some of Brooklyn’s most devastating accusations were levelled at his mother.”

One of the allegations was that Victoria hijacked her son’s first dance with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, where he claimed that she danced inappropriately “on” him.

Our source claimed that David was not happy about the dance.

“But he never could’ve imagined that it would lead to this, almost four years later,” our source continued.

“Now, despite how he’s feeling, David’s got to pick Victoria up off the floor. He’ll support her, but he also wants to fix this mess now.”