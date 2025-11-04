“It’s so special”: David Beckham reflects on knighthood

David Beckham has received a knighthood from King Charles, after being named on the King’s Birthday Honour List earlier this year.

Advertisement

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player was bestowed with the honour at Windsor Castle on November 4.

He shared a warm and brief exchange with the King during the ceremony.

“I cried when I first found out, and probably for a few months after it as well,” he told reporters after the ceremony.

“It’s been not stressful, I’ve not been nervous, just emotional. I get that from my mum.

Advertisement

Sir David Beckham was joined by his wife and parents after he was knighted. (Credit: Getty)

“I think it’s because of the journey, it’s such a big moment for my family. It’s so special.”

His wife, Victoria Beckham, was there to support him, along with Sir David’s parents, Ted Beckham, and Sandra West.

The new honour means that the fashion designer and former Spice Girl will now be known as Lady Beckham.

Advertisement

She also designed the grey three-piece suit he wore for the occasion.

“[King Charles] was quite impressed with my suit,” he told the present media. “He’s the most elegantly dressed man that I know, so he inspired quite a few of my looks over the years and he definitely inspired this look.”

“It was something that my wife made me.

Advertisement

“I looked at old pictures of [King Charles] when he was quite young in morning suits and I was like ‘OK, that’s what I want to wear’ – so I gave it to my wife and she did it.”

He also said the title was “going to take some getting used to”, and joked that he’d be happy with his kids calling him “Sir Dad”.

After the ceremony, he also reflected on his journey to get there.

Advertisement

“I grew up in a very humble background in the east of London, always wanting to be a professional footballer,” he said.

Sir David and Lady Victoria Beckham have been honoured by the British monarchy before. (Credit: Getty)

“And then I’m stood here at Windsor Castle with the most important monarchy in the world, and getting knighted, so it doesn’t get much better.”

Taking to Instagram to mark the occasion, he said he was “truly humbled and grateful for this honour”.

Advertisement

Sir David also spoke about his pride in the monarchy.

“I have been fortunate to represent our country and I’ve always done that with pride… I love our Royal Family and what it means to people not just in Great Britain but around the world,” he continued.

He became an ambassador for The King’s Foundation in 2024 to support the King’s education program and efforts to help young people gain a greater understanding of nature. He has also been a UNICEF ambassador for the last 20 years.

Sir David was also appointed an officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2003, and Lady Victoria was similarly honoured for her services to the fashion industry in 2017.

Advertisement

In his lengthy caption, he also thanked his parents, wife, and children, and wrote about the opportunities his football career gave him.

Never miss a story! Sign up to New Idea’s FREE newsletter for royal news and exclusives here.