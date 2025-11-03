Staggering details about King’s “six-figure” payout to Andrew revealed

King Charles is reportedly set to give his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor a “large one-off payment” as the former Duke navigates his new life as a commoner.

Advertisement

The Guardian reported that, as well as the “six-figure” lump sum, the King may opt to give Andrew an “annual stipend” in a bid to stop him overspending during this next chapter.

The outlet claimed that Charles was aiming to negotiate a “once and for all” solution to the problem of Andrew and that the initial large payment would cover his brother’s move from the Royal Lodge in Windsor to a private home in Norfolk.

Details about the King’s payout to Andrew have been revealed. (Credit: Getty)

The continuing annual payment would come from Charles’ private funds, with the amount thought to be “several times” Andrew’s $AU40,000-a-year Navy pension, the Guardian reported.

Advertisement

However, it’s believed talks on the exact nature of the package are still ongoing.

The details emerged as a source close to King Charles told People that the monarch “would have been really exasperated” with the situation when he made the decision to act decisively to strip his brother of all his royal titles.

“Andrew had been given so many chances and opportunities to do the right thing, and he would be exasperated that he had to make a difficult decision rather than Andrew dealing with it. He would find it quite painful,” the insider said.

Advertisement

The King is said to have been “exasperated” by the Andrew situation. (Credit: Getty)

While it was Charles’ decision to take such a bold move, a source told People that Queen Camilla, Prince William, and his wife Kate were also involved.

“There would have been a push from Camilla and Catherine, and there was pressure from William, who would not want to inherit the headache,” the source told the outlet.

Kate and Camilla are said to have been involved in the King’s decision. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

One consideration is likely to have been William and Kate’s desire to move into their new “forever home,” Forest Lodge in Windsor.

The relocation – which is happening during the half-term school holiday – means the Prince and Princess of Wales will be living closer to Andrew for a time.

“Catherine shudders at the thought of living so close to Royal Lodge while Prince Andrew is still in it,” a source told Daily Mail.

Never miss a story! Sign up to New Idea’s FREE newsletter for royal news and exclusives here.

Advertisement