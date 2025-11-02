Prince William and Princess Anne take control of York crisis management

If King Charles thought ‘the York problem’ would disappear when Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson relinquished their titles, he was very much mistaken.

Two weeks on, the scandal continues to dominate global headlines and New Idea can report that behind palace doors, the Prince of Wales and Anne, The Princess Royal, who arrives in Australia on November 8 – have taken decisive action in an attempt to neutralise the issue.

ALREWilliam and Anne are urging King Charles to take decisive action. (Credit: Getty)

“Prince William has long urged his father to take an even firmer stance when it comes to Andrew,” our royal insider reveals.

“And Anne will always do whatever is best for the monarchy first – even if that effectively means cutting her younger brother Andrew loose. Neither Anne nor William is afraid to make tough decisions.”

At a recent family summit, Prince William, 43, and Princess Anne, 75, teamed up to tell King Charles, 76, that he must deal with Andrew and Fergie – who have been disgraced due to their association with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – even more firmly.

Prince Andrew has been under constant attack for his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. (Credit: Getty)

“The King is still receiving weekly treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2024, so Anne and William are stepping up to help him during this incredibly difficult time,” our source says.

On October 27, Charles was openly heckled by a member of the public about Andrew while on a walk outside Lichfield Cathedral. A man shouted, “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?”

Charles was ushered away and made no comment. But this blatant public unrest about the situation is being used by William and Anne to push for tougher measures.

“They’re effectively taking control of sorting out this crisis,” our source explains.

“And now, their non-negotiable ruling is the Yorks must be dealt with decisively, once and for all.”

What that looks like will eventuate in the coming weeks.

Andrew and Fergie are being banished from Royal Lodge. (Credit: Getty)

“Andrew and Fergie are expected to vacate their 30-room mansion Royal Lodge in the coming days,” our source says.

“If William and Anne have their way, exiling them to a modest royal residence in Scotland or Norfolk is still on the table.”

While Charles is grateful for William and Anne’s support, New Idea hears that he has pushed back on Fergie and argued that managing her banishment is in the family’s best interest.

“There is a fear that if Fergie is cut off completely, she will go rogue and write a tell-all memoir. If she did, it would make Spare read like a comic,” our source says.

