Another royal snub for Harry? King Charles and Prince William have secret talks after reunion

Prince William has jetted to Balmoral, Scotland, for a quiet meeting with his father, King Charles.

The Prince of Wales, 43, did not join Charles, 76, when he reunited with Prince Harry, 41, in London on September 10, but he has now headed off for a private meeting of his own.

Photographs showed William arriving at Aberdeen Airport without his wife, Kate Middleton, for a father-and-son mini break.

William will be spending an “informal” few days with Charles in a meeting that has not been scheduled with senior staff, according to The Telegraph.

Prince William has jetted to Balmoral for a private meeting with King Charles. (Credit: Getty)

Instead, they have privately set time aside to chat “as sovereign and heir” for the third year in a row.

Certainly, they will have much to discuss, given Charles’ reunion with Harry and the recent revelation of Sarah Ferguson’s email to Jeffrey Epstein.

Charles had a brief 54-minute meeting with Harry at Clarence House in London on September 10 – their first meeting in 30 months.

Though Harry had also visited the UK in April 2025, he hadn’t seen his father since February 2024, following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

It is the third year in a row the father and son have had a private meeting there. (Credit: Getty)

Their long-awaited reunion came during Harry’s four-day visit to the UK for the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death and a series of royal engagements.

Though brief, the meeting appeared to be a success as Harry’s spokesperson said he had “loved” being back in the UK just hours after his reunion with Charles.

However, William did not join them for the reunion, with reports circulating that the heir was still refusing to entertain a meeting with Harry following their estrangement.

Though once inseparable, William and Harry fell out back in 2018 and have not seen each other in person since August 2024.

But with Harry sharing his desire to return to the UK, revealing he “misses” living there, they might be set to rub shoulders once again.

They will no doubt have plenty to discuss following Charles’ reunion with Harry. (Credit: Getty)

William and Charles will no doubt discuss the reunion with Harry during their private meeting, as well as the recent scandal involving Sarah Ferguson.

According to reports, they are expected to discuss the ongoing revelations around Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Seven charities severed their ties with Sarah after an email she purportedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein was revealed.

The Duchess of York, 65, came under fire for allegedly sending Epstein an email in 2011 in which she called the sex offender her “supreme friend” and seemed to apologise for publicly cutting ties with him, according to the Mail on Sunday.

William is also reportedly urging Charles to take action after Sarah Ferguson’s email to Jeffrey Epstein was revealed. (Credit: Getty)

Children’s hospice Julia’s House was the first to remove Sarah after the email emerged, saying it would be “inappropriate” for her to continue in her role.

The Teenage Cancer Trust, the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the Children’s Literacy Charity, the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals, the British Heart Foundation, and Prevent Breast Cancer all followed suit.

According to the Daily Mail, William is putting pressure on Charles to cut ties with Andrew and Sarah following the latest revelation.

