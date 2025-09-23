21 emotional throwback photos of royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry were once inseparable, but a years-long feud has severed their relationship.
The rift stems all the way back to 2018, when Harry, 41, told William, 43, he wasn’t doing enough to welcome his wife, Meghan Markle, into the family.
Tensions continued to escalate when Harry and Meghan stepped back as full-time working royals in 2020 and moved to the United States.
Their relationship was further damaged upon the release of Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare, and the brothers are no longer on speaking terms.
In fact, though Harry spent 54 minutes at a private tea with his father, King Charles, during a rare UK visit earlier this month, he did not see William once.
William is said to be refusing to entertain a reunion with Harry, with a source claiming he is not ready to make amends.
“William and Kate haven’t initiated or responded to outreach from Harry at all. They do need more time,” a source told US Weekly.
However, they have not always been estranged, with royal sources describing them as “best pals” and “inseparable” while they were growing up.
Scroll down to see William and Harry’s relationship over the years…
October 1985
William has been a doting brother ever since Harry was born on September 15, 1984.
He spent time playing the piano with Harry and their mother, Princess Diana.
July 1986
Harry’s passion for the military was clear from early on, and he was pictured wearing the army uniform alongside William from a young age.
August 1987
The brothers were described as a “team” growing up and were often pictured with Diana.
September 1989
William was a proud big brother on Harry’s first day of school at Wetherby.
Harry couldn’t keep his eyes off William on the special day.
March 1993
The family often went on holiday together and spent time skiing in Lech, Austria, in 1993.
April 1993
The brothers had the time of their lives with their mother, Diana, during a fun day out at Thorpe Amusement Park.
September 1995
William was once again by Harry’s side on his first day at Eton College.
September 1997
William and Harry supported one another during one of the most difficult times in their lives – the loss of their beloved mother, Diana. She died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.
December 2003
They’ve spent many festive holidays together, and looked happier than ever on Christmas Day in 2003.
March 2008
Harry was welcomed by his brother at the airport upon his return from Afghanistan.
April 2011
Harry was front and centre when William exchanged vows with Kate on April 29, 2011.
February 2014
The brothers have attended royal engagements alongside their father, Charles, including the Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference at Lancaster House.
They have shared Charles’ passion for ecology, climate change, and the planet over the years.
March 2015
Harry shared a close relationship with William’s wife Kate, and the trio were often seen together.
May 2015
The brothers have long shared a love of sport, including polo. They are pictured at the Audi Polo Challenge in London in 2015.
April 2018
No stranger to a joint engagement, Harry and William attended the opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre together.
May 2018
Once again, the smiling brothers stepped out side by side in the lead-up to Harry’s wedding to Meghan.
May 2018
William was happily by Harry’s side when his younger brother married Meghan at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.
December 2018
William and Harry were joined by their respective wives, Kate and Meghan, on many royal engagements.
The foursome all attended the 2018 Christmas Day Church service together at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate.
July 2018
One of their last appearances as a foursome was when they watched the flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2018.
July 2021
After Harry moved to the US in 2020, their appearances together became rare.
But they reunited for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned in memory of their mother, Diana, at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday.
September 2022
The last time Harry and Meghan were pictured with William and Kate was during the mourning period after Queen Elizabeth’s death.
They all attended Windsor Castle together to view flowers and tributes left in memory of the late monarch, who died on September 8, 2022.