21 emotional throwback photos of royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry

It remains to be seen if they'll be able to mend their fractured relationship.
kate dennett
Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry were once inseparable, but a years-long feud has severed their relationship.

The rift stems all the way back to 2018, when Harry, 41, told William, 43, he wasn’t doing enough to welcome his wife, Meghan Markle, into the family.

Tensions continued to escalate when Harry and Meghan stepped back as full-time working royals in 2020 and moved to the United States.

Their relationship was further damaged upon the release of Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare, and the brothers are no longer on speaking terms.

prince-harry-prince-william
Prince William and Prince Harry have been torn apart by a feud. (Credit: Getty)
In fact, though Harry spent 54 minutes at a private tea with his father, King Charles, during a rare UK visit earlier this month, he did not see William once.

William is said to be refusing to entertain a reunion with Harry, with a source claiming he is not ready to make amends.

“William and Kate haven’t initiated or responded to outreach from Harry at all. They do need more time,” a source told US Weekly.

However, they have not always been estranged, with royal sources describing them as “best pals” and “inseparable” while they were growing up.

Scroll down to see William and Harry’s relationship over the years…

Prince Harry Prince William
(Credit: Getty)

October 1985

William has been a doting brother ever since Harry was born on September 15, 1984.

He spent time playing the piano with Harry and their mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry Prince William
(Credit: Getty)

July 1986

Harry’s passion for the military was clear from early on, and he was pictured wearing the army uniform alongside William from a young age.

Prince Harry Prince William
(Credit: Getty)

August 1987

The brothers were described as a “team” growing up and were often pictured with Diana.

Prince Harry Prince William
(Credit: Getty)

September 1989

William was a proud big brother on Harry’s first day of school at Wetherby.

Harry couldn’t keep his eyes off William on the special day.

Prince Harry Prince William
(Credit: Getty)

March 1993

The family often went on holiday together and spent time skiing in Lech, Austria, in 1993.

Prince Harry Prince William
(Credit: Getty)

April 1993

The brothers had the time of their lives with their mother, Diana, during a fun day out at Thorpe Amusement Park.

Prince Harry Prince William
(Credit: Getty)

September 1995

William was once again by Harry’s side on his first day at Eton College.

(Credit: Getty)

September 1997

William and Harry supported one another during one of the most difficult times in their lives – the loss of their beloved mother, Diana. She died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Prince Harry Prince William
(Credit: Getty)

December 2003

They’ve spent many festive holidays together, and looked happier than ever on Christmas Day in 2003.

Prince Harry Prince William
(Credit: Getty)

March 2008

Harry was welcomed by his brother at the airport upon his return from Afghanistan.

Prince Harry Prince William
(Credit: Getty)

April 2011

Harry was front and centre when William exchanged vows with Kate on April 29, 2011.

Prince Harry Prince William
(Credit: Getty)

February 2014

The brothers have attended royal engagements alongside their father, Charles, including the Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference at Lancaster House.

They have shared Charles’ passion for ecology, climate change, and the planet over the years.

Prince Harry Prince William
(Credit: Getty)

March 2015

Harry shared a close relationship with William’s wife Kate, and the trio were often seen together.

Prince Harry Prince William
(Credit: Getty)

May 2015

The brothers have long shared a love of sport, including polo. They are pictured at the Audi Polo Challenge in London in 2015.

Prince Harry Prince William
(Credit: Getty)

April 2018

No stranger to a joint engagement, Harry and William attended the opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre together.

Prince Harry Prince William
(Credit: Getty)

May 2018

Once again, the smiling brothers stepped out side by side in the lead-up to Harry’s wedding to Meghan.

Prince Harry Prince William
(Credit: Getty)

May 2018

William was happily by Harry’s side when his younger brother married Meghan at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry Prince William
(Credit: Getty)

December 2018

William and Harry were joined by their respective wives, Kate and Meghan, on many royal engagements.

The foursome all attended the 2018 Christmas Day Church service together at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate.

Prince Harry Prince William
(Credit: Getty)

July 2018

One of their last appearances as a foursome was when they watched the flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2018.

Prince Harry Prince William
(Credit: Getty)

July 2021

After Harry moved to the US in 2020, their appearances together became rare.

But they reunited for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned in memory of their mother, Diana, at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Prince Harry Prince William
(Credit: Getty)

September 2022

The last time Harry and Meghan were pictured with William and Kate was during the mourning period after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

They all attended Windsor Castle together to view flowers and tributes left in memory of the late monarch, who died on September 8, 2022.

kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

