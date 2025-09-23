21 emotional throwback photos of royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry were once inseparable, but a years-long feud has severed their relationship.

The rift stems all the way back to 2018, when Harry, 41, told William, 43, he wasn’t doing enough to welcome his wife, Meghan Markle, into the family.

Tensions continued to escalate when Harry and Meghan stepped back as full-time working royals in 2020 and moved to the United States.

Their relationship was further damaged upon the release of Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare, and the brothers are no longer on speaking terms.

Prince William and Prince Harry have been torn apart by a feud. (Credit: Getty)

In fact, though Harry spent 54 minutes at a private tea with his father, King Charles, during a rare UK visit earlier this month, he did not see William once.

William is said to be refusing to entertain a reunion with Harry, with a source claiming he is not ready to make amends.

“William and Kate haven’t initiated or responded to outreach from Harry at all. They do need more time,” a source told US Weekly.

However, they have not always been estranged, with royal sources describing them as “best pals” and “inseparable” while they were growing up.

Scroll down to see William and Harry’s relationship over the years…