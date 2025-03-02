Prince William’s “furious” at Meghan for copying Diana

The Prince of Wales has always maintained a dignified silence on the Duchess of Sussex’s actions – but New Idea has learned that, behind palace doors, he is furious about Meghan’s ‘copying’ his late mother Princess Diana’s iconic style choices.

Advertisement

The final straw came when Meghan wore a Northwestern University jumper in a recent Instagram story – just as his mother had done in 1996.

“Meghan, and her husband the Duke of Sussex, have done a lot to insult the royal family,” our source says.

“And while Meghan’s apparent copying of Diana’s style isn’t, on the surface, the ‘worst’ of her behaviours, for William, it’s touched a nerve.”

Diana was often seen wearing the jumper back in 1996. (Credit: Shutterstock).

Advertisement

Meghan, 43, has been called out for apparently wearing a newly purchased Northwestern jumper, available from Nordstrom for $105.

Even though it’s true she did attend the establishment from 1999 to 2003, the jumper in her video is not an original, unlike the one by Diana.

That version was gifted to the then Princess of Wales when she visited the university’s Chicago campus in support of cancer research.

This most recent example of Meghan’s homages to Diana’s fashion has, in part, seen online trolls circulating the nasty hashtag #MeghanMarkleAmericanPsycho on social media.

Advertisement

“While that’s a cruel label, her actions have provoked some very strong reactions,” our insider says.

“William is known to have a hot head at times, so it’s not surprising he is sensitive about anything involving his mother.

He just wishes Meghan of all people would leave Diana’s memory alone.”

And she’s done it before! Diana wore this Catherine Walker gown on a royal tour in 1996. (Credit: Getty).

Advertisement

Another bone of contention for William, 42, will be that the Sussexes are again involving Diana in their commercial endeavours.

In the first episode of their 2022 Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, a photograph of Diana was seen in Prince Archie’s nursery.

“Who’s that?” cooed Meghan, as she held Archie in her arms.

“Hi, Grandma. That’s Grandma Diana.”

Advertisement

While Meghan would almost certainly argue her various nods to her late mother-in-law come from a good place, our source says including them in promotion of her lifestyle brand As Ever (formerly American Riviera Orchard) and ahead of the launch of her latest Netflix series With Love, Meghan “leaves her open to criticism”.

“By linking herself to Di, she can be accused of acting in poor taste,” our insider says.

“William’s not happy – but he can’t stop her.”