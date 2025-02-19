Meghan Markle renames American Riviera Orchard to ‘As Ever’

Meghan Markle has revealed that she is rebranding her American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand to ‘As Ever’ in a video posted to her recently relaunched Instagram account.

Sharing the news with her almost two million followers, the Duchess of Sussex shed light on her decision to re-name the business, which she first announced in March 2024.

“I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into. ‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always’,” the mother-of-two captioned the announcement video.

“If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me. This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the every day.”

The 43-year-old then revealed that she would soon start sharing “behind-the-scenes tidbits” of the creation of the brand.

The Duchess of Sussex made the surprise announcement in a video shared to her Instagram account. (Credit: Instagram)

In the video itself, Meghan films the piece to the camera, presumably in the backyard of the home she shares with her husband Prince Harry in Montecito, California, and explains her decision to rename her business.

“Last year I thought American Riviera [Orchard] seemed like such a great name, it’s my neighborhood, it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.”

She then made the surprise admission that Netflix wasn’t only her partner in her upcoming series ‘With Love, Meghan‘ but also in business!

“As Ever essentially means as it’s always been. And if you’ve followed me since 2014 on The Tig you’ll know that I’ve always loved cooking and gardening and crafting. This is what I do. And I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years and now I can. So as things start to trickle out there I want you to hear it from me first,” Meghan continued in the video.

The royal then revealed some of the many products As Ever would be selling including fruit preserves, jam, and “so much more.”

On the landing page of As Ever, a rare new image of Princess Lilibet running across a grass field with her mother is featured. (Credit: As Ever)

While an official launch date hasn’t been revealed for As Ever, insiders have speculated that the first products will become available to purchase after her Netflix which is centered around “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship” hits screens around the world.

According to trademark applications filed in February 2024, the brand will sell a variety of homewares, cookbooks, oils, spreads, jellies, cosmetic products, home decor, stationary, linens, small kitchen appliances, yoga equipment, gardening gear, jewelry, furniture, pet accessories, skincare and more, begging the question – is there anything As Ever won’t be selling?