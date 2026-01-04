EXCLUSIVE: Charles’ “new rules” for Meghan revealed

At the behest of the Prince of Wales, King Charles has allegedly told Harry he is implementing a few new “safeguards” in anticipation of the Sussex clan’s return to the UK – and they’ve been specifically designed to keep Meghan in line.

As previously reported by New Idea, Charles, 77, desperately wants to see his Sussex grandchildren – Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four – and knows it is Meghan who is putting a spanner in any plans, given she has no intention of returning to the UK anytime soon due to concerns for her safety.

Meghan and Harry were last in the United Kingdom together in September 2022. Their young children last visited the UK in June of that same year. (Credit: Getty)

“Charles is getting extremely impatient with Harry and told him to start asserting his needs more,” reveals a palace insider.

“The hope is for a visit at the end of February or early March, but at the urging of Prince William, Charles is taking every precaution to avoid more family bust-ups.”

According to the insider, while the monarch is eager to reunite his family, it will be conditional upon his publicity team managing the visit – and not Harry and Meghan’s.

“He will need reassurances that there will be no surprise solo outings or media access or paparazzi-friendly shopping trips – everything has to go through his team,” the source says.

“All social media has to be pre-approved and coordinated. There are to be no clashes, no distractions, and no more online shade. All private family meetings will need phones to be locked in Faraday bags and left with security,” they add.

King Charles has had little to do with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, since they were born. (Credit: Getty)

Word on the street is that the visit will also see the involvement of NDAs and a rotating team of “support staff” for the Sussexes.

There is also reportedly talk of a trained mediator being involved under the guise of “healing” to ensure “Meghan doesn’t bottle things up and offload later on in interviews.”

The Duchess of Sussex will be asked to sign an NDA if she does return to the United Kingdom and spend time with her royal relatives-in-law. (Credit: Netflix)

Charles is also hoping that even Meghan won’t want random doorbell footage of Harry making the news again while they’re here.”

During a solo trip home in May, Harry was captured on a stranger’s doorbell camera, reportedly looking for a friend’s home.

Sources previously told New Idea that Meghan wasn’t too happy about the incident.

