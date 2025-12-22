Want to have dinner with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Find out how much it will cost you!

If you want to have dinner with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now’s your time to make your bids… but it will set you back by around $100,000 USD.

The Daily Mail has revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have quietly auctioned a dinner with them to raise funds for their charity, Archwell Philanthropies.

Previously, it was known as The Archwell Foundation and was renamed to mark its fifth anniversary.

Tickets are reportedly £75,000 each ($150,000 AUD/$100,000 USD), and the Sussexes are reportedly using Charitybuzz to raise the funds.

“We have partnered with numerous fundraising partners over the years, and CharityBuzz has been one of them,” an Archwell spokesperson told the publication.

Harry and Meghan have auctioned a dinner with them to raise funds for The Archwell Foundation. (Credit: Instagram)

Exclusive and intimate access with members of the royal family is generally off-limits, but in this case, Harry and Meghan have not been working members since their 2020 departure.

Famously, the former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, landed herself in hot water when she offered access to her ex-husband for £500,000.

At the time, she apologised for her “serious lapse of judgement”, saying she “deeply” regretted the situation.

Another source also told The Daily Mail that “people will pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to have dinner” with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

At the time of publication, the auctioned dinner is not on the charity’s website, but several other dinner auctions are.

Harry and Meghan launched their foundation in 2020. (Credit: Getty)

Since Charitybuzz was established in 2005, the charity has raised more than $650 million for over 5,000 charities in more than 100 countries.

As part of its fundraising model, it partners with “cultural icons”, including Cher, George Clooney, Sir Paul McCartney and Beyoncé .

It also partners with renowned brands and nonprofits to raise funds for different causes.

