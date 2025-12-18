Meet Prince Harry’s long-time friend Nachos Figueras

NEED TO KNOW Prince Harry was photographed enjoying a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, with his good friend, and polo player, Nachos Figueras.

Nachos is considered to be one of the most famous polo players in the world.

The pair have been friends for almost 20 years.

In the lead-up to Christmas, Prince Harry was spotted hitting the ski slopes with his long-time friend, and polo player, Nachos Figueras.

Known as the “David Beckham of polo”, the pair have been photographed together for more than 15 years.

Nachos Figueras has been involved in Prince Harry’s charity, Sentebale. (Credit: Getty)

Are Prince Harry and Nacho still friends?

They very much are, and have been so for almost 20 years! Their friendship dates back to 2007, one year after the Prince co-founded the charity Sentebale with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

The Duke of Sussex stepped back from the charity this year, after a public fallout between him and the charity’s chair, Sophie Chandauka.

Before Harry’s withdrawal, Nachos said he admired his friend’s dedication to the charity and other charitable causes.

“When I see Prince Harry delve into Sentebale, it makes me want to support him and his other projects even more,” he told PEOPLE in 2024.

Over the years, they have competed in fundraising polo matches for the charity.

Prince Harry and Nachos Figueras have played in charity polo matches for more than 10 years. (Credit: Getty)

Nachos has also visited Lesotho with the Prince and has seen the charity’s impact first-hand. At the time of publication, he is still a charity ambassador.

The close friends have enjoyed a pre-Christmas skiing trip together in recent days, and a source told Hello! Magazine more about their time in the mountains.

“Prince Harry was with Nacho for about four hours in the mountains,” they said to the publication.

“The pair spent the day skiing and enjoyed lunch together at one of the restaurants at the resort. Harry seemed happy and was also joined by a number of male friends on the slopes.”

Before their ski trip, Harry and Nachos were last photographed together in April 2024.

The outlet also reported that Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were not in attendance for the trip.

He also featured in the Prince’s series, Polo, on Netflix.

“Prince Harry and I have talked about polo for years,” Nachos told PEOPLE. “The production company is incredible, and Netflix has a huge platform to reach the biggest hearts in the world. I am happy to be involved and think this is a great opportunity for the sport.”

How much is Nacho Figueras’ net worth?

Nachos Figueras has accumulated his wealth through polo. (Credit: Getty)

The Argentine is considered one of the most renowned polo players in the world, and he first learned about the sport at the age of nine.

He then started playing professionally when he was 17 years old.

Since then, the 47-year-old has accumulated an estimated net worth of over $30 million.

How did Nacho Figueras make his money?

Nachos Figueras has been playing polo for more than 30 years. (Credit: Getty)

Along with playing, he also breeds horses for the sport at his stud farm in Argentina. Forbes also reported that his farm performs “state-of-the-art embryo transfers”, which allows more ponies to be produced through surrogate mares.

He told the publication that he started doing it in 2004, when he purchased embryos from polo breeding leader Gonzalo Pieres, who started the Ellerstina organisation with Kerry Packer.

While Nachos’ father inspired him to play polo, he explained that he decided to pursue breeding. He explained that it can be an expensive endeavour.

According to the Financial Times, some of his horses have been worth more than $300,000 USD (455,000 AUD) each.

Away from polo, he is also a model, having starred in campaigns for Ralph Lauren Polo fragrance.

The athlete also has an extensive modelling career. (Credit: Getty)

While modelling isn’t a central part of his career, he said it has given him another avenue to spotlight polo.

“I’ve been lucky to have an amazing brand that has so much to do with polo, and it has been a great partnership for me, enabling me to get more money for my [polo] career and gain recognition to help promote what I love,” he told the publication.

“My aim has always been for polo to grow.

“The only way for polo to become more mainstream is through corporate sponsorship. That’s the future of polo … Polo today is what golf was 50 years ago. You had to belong to a club, wear smart clothes, and so on.”

Nachos Figueras has been married to his wife for 21 years. (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

How did Nacho Figueras meet his wife?

The successful sportsman is also a proud father of two sons and two daughters, with his wife, Delfina Blaquier.

They met at the Argentine Polo Open in 1997, and were both spectators at the match.

“We get along​ well, and we have fun together,” he told Business Insider about their relationship.

They then welcomed their first son before their wedding in 2004.

When Nachos plays polo, his wife and children often cheer him on from the sidelines.

