Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans to RETURN to Australia revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans to return to Australia have been revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last visited Australia in 2018, and it has now been claimed that they are lining up a return to the country.

Harry and Meghan have seemingly shared their desire to head Down Under in an email they allegedly sent to Australian celebrity astrologer Angela Pearl.

Angela took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself smiling alongside Harry and Meghan, alongside an email they purportedly sent her after their visit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning a return to Australia. (Credit: Getty)

In the email, the couple seemingly hinted at a desire to return to Australia, where Angela is based.

“We hope your family in Ukraine remain safe, and we look forward to staying in touch, especially as we look to visit Australia again,” the email read.

Harry and Meghan last visited Australia from October 15 to 31, 2018, for the Invictus Games, of which Harry is a patron.

They are not the only royals lining up a trip to Australia, as Prince William and Kate Middleton are also said to be planning to visit the country.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended the royal couple an invitation after meeting King Charles at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, September 28.

Albo said there was a “standing invitation” for the Prince and Princess of Wales to visit in the “coming period”.

Harry and Meghan last visited Australia in October 2018. (Credit: Getty)

“I’m certainly hoping there will be one; there’s a standing invitation that the royal family are always welcome in Australia,” he told News Corp.

“It was wonderful to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla to Australia recently, who had a very successful visit, and His Majesty is very engaged, and I hope that the Prince and Princess of Wales are able to visit as well.

“We are hopeful that this might occur in the coming period.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales last visited Australia in April 2014 with their son, Prince George, who was a baby at the time.

Their two younger children – Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven – have never visited Australia, so it would be a first-time occasion for the whole family.

Princess Anne has just wrapped up a visit to Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Princess Anne also just completed a brief tour of Australia, during which she visited Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

King Charles’ sister – known as the Princess Royal – and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, visited the country from November 8 to 11.

They then jetted out to Singapore to continue Anne’s royal engagements.