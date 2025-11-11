Princess Catherine steps up and attends special service for the first time

Princess Catherine has marked a historic moment as a royal by making her debut at the Armistice Day Outing.

The Princess of Wales represented the royal family at a Service of Remembrance on November 11 at the National Memorial Arboretum’s Armed Forces Memorial in Staffordshire.

She laid a wreath to honour fallen soldiers and appeared to have a moment of reflection before returning to her seat and bowing her head.

On the wreath, was a card that said, “In memory if those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we will remember them, Catherine.”

She also joined attendees in observing a two-minute silence at 11am, local time.

Traditionally, a blood member of the royal family goes to the event, and Kate has never previously attended.

Princess Catherine laid a wreath at the Remembrance Day service in Staffordshire. (Credit: Getty)

For the occasion, Kate wore a black coat dress by Catherine Walker, which featured a Peter Pan collar, boxy shoulders, and military-style buttons with fringed detailing. Along with wearing two poppies, she also wore a black hat with a bow.

She has previously worn the same dress to mark the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in 2023, and again in 2019.

In London, Queen Camilla went to Paddington Station for the wreath-laying ceremony on November 11, and travelled by train.

Two days prior, Camilla and Catherine were also at the annual Remembrance Day service in London.

They watched with the Duchess of Edinburgh on the balcony, as King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Edward laid wreaths and gave salutes to honour fallen servicemen and women.

The Queen and Princess’s exchange went viral after Camilla reportedly mouthed “Wow” to Kate, after observing the emotional scene below.

Queen Camilla and Princess Catherine also went to the National Service of Remembrance with other members of the royal family. (Credit: Getty)

Prince William also shared a video message on Remembrance Day at a virtual event for children between the ages of nine and 14 in the UK.

“When we remember, we connect with service in a personal way,” he said.

“We learn from the courage of others, and we carry their stories forward, so they are not forgotten. It’s not just about the past – it’s about shaping who we become in the future.

“Remembrance teaches us empathy, resilience, and responsibility.

“And when we wear a red poppy or take a moment of silence, we are saying, ‘Thank you. We have not forgotten, and we will not forget.”

On November 8, Prince George, who is now 12, also joined his mother at the Royal Albert Hall at the Festival of Remembrance service.

