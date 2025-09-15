See every time Princess Kate has worn a tiara since becoming a royal

Despite marrying into the royal family almost 15 years ago in 2011, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has only worn a royal tiara a handful of times – 15 to be specific!
While she has access to a generous share of royal jewels, these family heirlooms have only been worn on the most special occasions, like her wedding day, state banquets, and at diplomatic receptions.
All four of Kate Middleton’s tiaras are on a lifetime loan from the personal collection of the late Queen Elizabeth II and include the Cartier Halo, the Cambridge Lover’s Knot, the Lotus Flower, and the Strathmore Rose Tiara.
Paired with an array of equally glamorous gowns and accessories, the mother-of-three has dazzled royal watchers from across the world on each and every occasion she has done of of these historic, bejewelled headpieces.
See 14 of Princess Catherine’s most dazzling tiara moments
April 29, 2011
The Cartier Halo Scroll Tiara
For her wedding to Prince William, the royal wore The Cartier Halo Scroll Tiara for the first and only time.
The headpiece was originally commissioned by King George VI as a gift for his wife, Queen Elizabeth (later known as the Queen Mother) in 1936. The heirloom was then passed down to their daughter Queen Elizabeth II in 1944 upon her 18th birthday – the first in her personal tiara collection.
It features nearly 1,000 diamonds, including 739 brilliant-cut diamonds and 149 baton diamonds. Both Princess Margaret and Princess Anne have previously worn the Cartier Halo Scroll Tiara at royal functions – with Margaret even wearing the tiara to her sister’s coronation in 1953.
October 20, 2015
The Lotus Flower Tiara
It was another four and a half years between public tiara appearances for the then Duchess of Cambridge, who wore the Lotus Flower Tiara to her first official state banquet at Buckingham Palace in October 2015.
The Queen Mother was the first royal wearer of this dazzling piece after she received it as a wedding gift from her husband, King George VI, who had purchased it as a necklace from luxury fine jeweller Garrard before it was transformed into the pearl and diamond-laden tiara we know it as today.
It has been reported that the Princess also wore the tiara to the 2013 Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace – her first post-wedding royal tiara.
December 8th, 2015
The Lover’s Knot Tiara
The Duchess of Cambridge attended a Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2015, wearing the Lover’s Knot Tiara – a favourite of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
Prior to this event, the tiara had not been seen in public since the late Princess of Wales tragically passed away in 1997.
Queen Mary commissioned the headpiece in the early 20th century after taking inspiration from her grandmother, Princess Augusta of Hesse-Kassel’s 200-year-old Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara.
December 8, 2016
The Lover’s Knot Tiara
A year to the day later, the royal wore the same tiara to the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace once more.
July 12, 2017
The Lover’s Knot Tiara
As she attended a State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace on July 12, 2017, for King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, the princess wore the Lover’s Knot Tiara once more.
October 23, 2018
The Lover’s Knot Tiara
Princess Catherine wore the Lover’s Knot Tiara for a fourth time to a State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace on October 23, 2018, in honour of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima – the first official state visit from the Dutch royal family since Queen Beatrix and Prince Clause in 1982.
December 4, 2018
The Lover’s Knot Tiara
For the annual Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in 2018, Princess Kate wore the Lover’s Knot Tiara once more.
June 3rd, 2018
The Lover’s Knot Tiara
To celebrate the US State Visit of President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, to the United Kingdom in June 2019, a State Banquet was hosted at Buckingham Palace in their honour where Kate wore the Lover’s Knot Tiara once more.
December 11, 2019
The Lover’s Knot Tiara
For the third consecutive year, in 2019, the Duchess of Cambridge wore the Lover’s Knot Tiara to the annual Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2019.
November 22, 2022
The Lover’s Knot Tiara
To celebrate President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa visiting the United Kingdom on a State Visit – the first of King Charles’ reign as monarch, Kate wore the Lover’s Knot Tiara once more.
December 6, 2022
The Lotus Flower Tiara
In December 2022, the royal wore the Lotus Flower Tiara for the second time ever after a seven-year hiatus to the annual Reception for Members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace – the first to be hosted by King Charles since becoming monarch.
Princess Margaret was a previous wearer of the tiara and even loaned the piece to her daughter-in-law, Serena Stanhope, to wear in 1993 on her wedding day to her son, David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon.
November 21, 2023
The Strathmore Rose Tiara
The Princess of Wales wore the historic Strathmore Rose Tiara to a State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace in honour of Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee in November 2023. She is only the second person to ever wear the piece.
The diamond-encrusted floral diadem once belonged to the Queen Mother, and has not been worn in public in nearly a century, with the Queen Mother last wearing the headpiece at a royal engagement in the 1930s!
December 5, 2023
The Lover’s Knot Tiara
At the annual Diplomatic Corps reception in 2023, Kate wore her beloved Lover’s Knot Tiara once more.
July 8, 2025
The Lover’s Knot Tiara
The royal wore her stylish Lover’s Knot Tiara for the 10th time as she attended a State Banquet at Windsor Castle in July 2025, held in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron on his three-day state visit to Britain.