See every time Princess Kate has worn a tiara since becoming a royal

Despite marrying into the royal family almost 15 years ago in 2011, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has only worn a royal tiara a handful of times – 15 to be specific!

While she has access to a generous share of royal jewels, these family heirlooms have only been worn on the most special occasions, like her wedding day, state banquets, and at diplomatic receptions.

All four of Kate Middleton’s tiaras are on a lifetime loan from the personal collection of the late Queen Elizabeth II and include the Cartier Halo, the Cambridge Lover’s Knot, the Lotus Flower, and the Strathmore Rose Tiara.

Paired with an array of equally glamorous gowns and accessories, the mother-of-three has dazzled royal watchers from across the world on each and every occasion she has done of of these historic, bejewelled headpieces.

See 14 of Princess Catherine’s most dazzling tiara moments

