Japan’s imperial tiaras – a glittering guide!

Japan’s royal family hosts a New Year reception at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, where tiaras are a must-wear item!

Advertisement

The annual event offers royal watchers a glimpse of some of Japan’s imperial tiaras from the royal family’s impressive collection.

Let’s take a look at the most recognisable and historically renowned imperial tiaras.

Meiji tiara. (Credit: Getty)

Meiji Tiara

This grand diamond scroll tiara is the most significant in the imperial collection. It is reserved for the exclusive use of the Empress.

Advertisement

The Meiji Tiara was created in the late 19th century, during the reign of Emperor Meiji. It was first worn by his consort, Empress Haruko.

The tiara can be worn on its own or customised, either with a set of large round diamond ‘toppers’ or a set of diamond star toppers.

This is the current go-to piece for Empress Masako. She has worn it as her primary diadem since her husband Emperor Naruhito’s 2019 ascension.

Imperial Chrysanthemum Tiara. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Imperial Chrysanthemum Tiara

This headband-style tiara is also reserved for the use of Japan’s Empress. It features a symbolic sixteen-petalled chrysanthemum design, which is also an emblem of the imperial house.

Empress Nagako debuted the tiara in 1959, following the wedding of her son Akihito.

In subsequent years it’s been a popular choice for Empresses while attending events ranging from state banquets to diplomatic occasions and the annual New Year reception.

Pearl Sunburst Parure. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Pearl Sunburst Parure

With its sleek deco design and suite of pearls and diamonds, the Pearl Sunburst Parure is understood to have been created in the 20th century.

It was first worn by then-Crown Princess Michiko in 1959 following her royal wedding. When Michiko became Empress, she set aside this tiara before passing it on to then-Crown Princess Masako.

It was then Masako’s preferred tiara, but like Michiko, she similarly hasn’t worn it since becoming empress.

Akishino Tiara. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Akishino Tiara

Although little is known about its origins, the Akishino Tiara features a stylised fleur-de-lis design.

It forms part of Crown Princess Kiko’s collection. It was first seen as part of the diamond parure she wore on her 1990 wedding day.

Like other Japanese tiaras, it only contains ‘white’ jewels – meaning only diamonds and pearls. This is because white is a sacred colour in Japanese culture.

Mikasa Pearl Drop Tiara. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Mikasa Pearl Drop Tiara

Designed in the mid-20th century, this tiara features round pearls suspended from elaborate diamond arches on a base of ribbon-like scrolls. It was originally worn by Princess Yasuko of Mikasa. But when she left the royal family to marry a commoner in 1966, she gave up her titles and jewels, including this tiara.

It has more recently been worn by royals such as Princess Takamado, who was present when she attended the 2015 Swedish royal wedding.

To read more stories like this purchase a copy of ROYALS monthly, on sale now! Can’t get enough of the royals?