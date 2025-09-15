  •  
Advertisement
Home SHOPPING

The 5 most stylish handbags worn by Kate Middleton

Keep calm and carry a royal approved handbag
stephanie de nobile
kate middleton with handbagsGetty
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

From the moment when she stepped into the public eye, Kate Middleton has been admired for her polished looks and classic sense of style. And when it comes to handbags, the Princess of Wales never misses the mark.  

Advertisement

Whether it’s a classic brown mini tote to a bold blue crossbody, Kate’s handbag collection strikes the perfect balance between trend-forward and timeless, adding a fashion forward flare to every outfit.

If you’re on the hunt for a royal-approved accessory, look no further! We’ve rounded up five of the best handbags worn by the Princess of Wales including where to find nearly identical styles to shop.

Kate Middleton’s most stylish handbags

kate middleton and black handbag
(Credit: Getty/Charles & Keith )

01

Aubrielle Croc-Effect Top Handle Bag – Black

$106 at Charles & Keith

You can never go wrong with a classic black bag. Kate paired this mini tote with an elegant green dress while making an appearance in Bradford back in January 2020.

This elegant style by Charlies & Keith features a similar design, right down to the croc effect detail and top handle.

Shop Now
Kate Middleton with cream handbag
(Credit: Getty/Strandbags )

02

Laura Jones Embossed Top Handle Bag – Sand

$69.99 at Strandbags

The Princess of Wales stepped out in a chic tonal jumper and skit while visiting Nottingham in October 2023 which she paired perfectly with a matching mini bag.

A neutral flap top bag is the perfect addition to any wardrobe and this style includes a removable crossbody bag for versatile wear.

Shop Now
Advertisement
Kate Middleton with blue bag
(Credit: Getty/ALDO )

03

ALDO Nellyne Crossbody Bag – Light Blue

$159.19 (usually $209) at The Iconic

Kate made a bright appearance at the Royal Charity Polo Cup in 2023 with a printed blue dress and matching baby blue crossbody bag.

Bring a splash of colour to your outfit with this light blue cross body bag featuring elegant gold details.

Shop Now
Kate Middleton with brown handbag
(Credit: Getty/The Iconic )

04

Laura Jones Mia Tote – Chocolate

$99 at The Iconic

When making an appearance in Scarborough in November 2022, the princess went for a warm tonal look complete with a sleek coat and brown accessories to match.

This classic bag by Laura Jones features the same stylish silhouette in a trendy brown shade. The detachable crossbody strap offers versatility with a timeless design that can be worn at work through to the weekend.

Shop Now
Kate Middleton and red bag
(Credit: Getty/Charles & Keith )

05

Charles & Keith Cressida Quilted Top Handle Bag – Wineberry Red

$133 at Charles & Keith

Cherry red is having a moment in the spotlight, so it’s only fitting that Kate was spotted with this chic Chanel bag in the trending hue back in December, 2024.

This similar style by Charles & Keith features a classy quilted design with a golden push lock for the ultimate stylish yet functional bag.

Shop Now

Advertisement
stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement