The 5 most stylish handbags worn by Kate Middleton

From the moment when she stepped into the public eye, Kate Middleton has been admired for her polished looks and classic sense of style. And when it comes to handbags, the Princess of Wales never misses the mark.

Whether it’s a classic brown mini tote to a bold blue crossbody, Kate’s handbag collection strikes the perfect balance between trend-forward and timeless, adding a fashion forward flare to every outfit.

If you’re on the hunt for a royal-approved accessory, look no further! We’ve rounded up five of the best handbags worn by the Princess of Wales including where to find nearly identical styles to shop.

Kate Middleton’s most stylish handbags

(Credit: Getty/Charles & Keith ) 01 Aubrielle Croc-Effect Top Handle Bag – Black $106 at Charles & Keith You can never go wrong with a classic black bag. Kate paired this mini tote with an elegant green dress while making an appearance in Bradford back in January 2020. This elegant style by Charlies & Keith features a similar design, right down to the croc effect detail and top handle. Shop Now

(Credit: Getty/Strandbags ) 02 Laura Jones Embossed Top Handle Bag – Sand $69.99 at Strandbags The Princess of Wales stepped out in a chic tonal jumper and skit while visiting Nottingham in October 2023 which she paired perfectly with a matching mini bag. A neutral flap top bag is the perfect addition to any wardrobe and this style includes a removable crossbody bag for versatile wear. Shop Now

(Credit: Getty/ALDO ) 03 ALDO Nellyne Crossbody Bag – Light Blue $159.19 (usually $209) at The Iconic Kate made a bright appearance at the Royal Charity Polo Cup in 2023 with a printed blue dress and matching baby blue crossbody bag. Bring a splash of colour to your outfit with this light blue cross body bag featuring elegant gold details. Shop Now

(Credit: Getty/The Iconic ) 04 Laura Jones Mia Tote – Chocolate $99 at The Iconic When making an appearance in Scarborough in November 2022, the princess went for a warm tonal look complete with a sleek coat and brown accessories to match. This classic bag by Laura Jones features the same stylish silhouette in a trendy brown shade. The detachable crossbody strap offers versatility with a timeless design that can be worn at work through to the weekend. Shop Now

(Credit: Getty/Charles & Keith ) 05 Charles & Keith Cressida Quilted Top Handle Bag – Wineberry Red $133 at Charles & Keith Cherry red is having a moment in the spotlight, so it’s only fitting that Kate was spotted with this chic Chanel bag in the trending hue back in December, 2024. This similar style by Charles & Keith features a classy quilted design with a golden push lock for the ultimate stylish yet functional bag. Shop Now

