Want to glow like Kate Middleton? We recreate her best beauty looks

Since stepping into the public eye and officially joining the royal family in 2011, Kate Middleton has captivated us with her effortless glam and timeless beauty.
From textured soft waves to a subtle smokey eye and rosy lips, her polished beauty looks have stood the test of time.
Ready to glow like a princess? We’ve recreated some of our favourite Kate Middleton hair and makeup looks below.
Kate Middleton’s best beauty looks
How to create Kate Middleton’s natural makeup
01
Bobbi Brown Weightless Skin Foundation SPF 15
$92 at Myer
Start by applying a lightweight foundation or skin tint.
The princess has been a long-time fan of Bobbi Brown, so we’re reaching for their hydrating Weightless Skin Foundation. A comfortable formula that feels just like second skin.
ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW DIRECTIONS FOR USE.
02
Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner in Black
$24.99 at Priceline
Create her classic smudged liner look by swiping on the Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner which seamlessly glides over skin for instant definition.
Use the blending tool on the other side to smudge over the lash line.
03
1000HOUR Micro Pencil Medium Brown
$11.99 at Priceline
Opt for a fine brow pencil like the 1000 Hour Micro Pencil, to gently fill in your brows. Use the spoolie tool on the opposite side and brush hairs in a slight upwards direction to add volume.
04
Clarins Natural Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer
$45 at Clarins
Swipe on a rosy pink lip balm. Kate has been spotted using the Clarins Natural Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer– a hydrating formula that delivers a natural shine and a subtle splash of colour.
05
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
$33 at Charlotte Tilbury
Lock your makeup in place by using a hydrating setting spray like this cult favourite by Charlotte Tilbury.
How to create Kate Middleton’s loose waves
01
Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Mask
$56 at Adore Beauty
To replicate Kate’s half-up half-down style, it’s best to start with a clean head of hair. Begin by washing using your regular shampoo and conditioner.
Then, prep strands by using a treatment like Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Mask, a luxurious mask that deeply nourishes and helps tame frizz.
02
John Frieda Frizz Ease Silk Drench Smoothing Water
$20.99 at Priceline
Follow up with a rich, smoothing treatment like John Frieda Frizz Ease Silk Drench Smoothing Water which gives strands a silky texture while boosting shine.
Apply mid-length to the ends of hair, work into a lather and rinse off.
03
Tresemmé Lamellar Shine Ultra Gloss Spray
$18 at Woolworths
Before drying, spritz on a heat protectant. Tresemmé Lamellar Shine Ultra Gloss Spray is full of amino acids to help strengthen strands while delivering a healthy, glossy glow.
04
Lady Jayne Comb with Metal Tail
$3.69 at Chemist Warehouse
Once hair is dry, it’s time to style.
Using a fine comb like the Lady Jayne Comb with Metal Tail, separate hair into two sections starting just above the ear all the way to the middle back of the head. Secure the top part with a thin elastic.
05
ghd Chronos Curve Classic Curling Tong
$320 at Adore Beauty
Using a hot tool, gently curl the bottom section of hair to create loose waves.
The ghd Chronos Curve Classic Tong, uses the latest advanced technology to lock curls in place while protecting delicate strands.
06
H&M Bow Detail Hair Clip
$14.99 at H&M
Complete the look by adding a timeless, black velvet bow, placing it where the two parts of your hair separate in the middle back