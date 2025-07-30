Want to glow like Kate Middleton? We recreate her best beauty looks

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Since stepping into the public eye and officially joining the royal family in 2011, Kate Middleton has captivated us with her effortless glam and timeless beauty.

Advertisement

From textured soft waves to a subtle smokey eye and rosy lips, her polished beauty looks have stood the test of time.

Ready to glow like a princess? We’ve recreated some of our favourite Kate Middleton hair and makeup looks below.

Kate Middleton’s best beauty looks

How to create Kate Middleton’s natural makeup

(Credit: Getty )

(Credit: Bobbi Brown ) 01 Bobbi Brown Weightless Skin Foundation SPF 15 $92 at Myer Start by applying a lightweight foundation or skin tint. The princess has been a long-time fan of Bobbi Brown, so we’re reaching for their hydrating Weightless Skin Foundation. A comfortable formula that feels just like second skin. ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW DIRECTIONS FOR USE. Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: Revlon ) 02 Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner in Black $24.99 at Priceline Create her classic smudged liner look by swiping on the Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner which seamlessly glides over skin for instant definition. Use the blending tool on the other side to smudge over the lash line. Shop Now

(Credit: 1000Hour) 03 1000HOUR Micro Pencil Medium Brown $11.99 at Priceline Opt for a fine brow pencil like the 1000 Hour Micro Pencil, to gently fill in your brows. Use the spoolie tool on the opposite side and brush hairs in a slight upwards direction to add volume. Shop Now

(Credit: Clarins ) 04 Clarins Natural Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer $45 at Clarins Swipe on a rosy pink lip balm. Kate has been spotted using the Clarins Natural Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer– a hydrating formula that delivers a natural shine and a subtle splash of colour. Shop Now

(Credit: Charlotte Tilbury ) 05 Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray $33 at Charlotte Tilbury Lock your makeup in place by using a hydrating setting spray like this cult favourite by Charlotte Tilbury. Shop Now

Advertisement

How to create Kate Middleton’s loose waves

(Credit: Getty )

(Credit: Wella ) 01 Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Mask $56 at Adore Beauty To replicate Kate’s half-up half-down style, it’s best to start with a clean head of hair. Begin by washing using your regular shampoo and conditioner. Then, prep strands by using a treatment like Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Mask, a luxurious mask that deeply nourishes and helps tame frizz. Shop Now

(Credit: John Frieda ) 02 John Frieda Frizz Ease Silk Drench Smoothing Water $20.99 at Priceline Follow up with a rich, smoothing treatment like John Frieda Frizz Ease Silk Drench Smoothing Water which gives strands a silky texture while boosting shine. Apply mid-length to the ends of hair, work into a lather and rinse off. Shop Now

(Credit: Tresemmé ) 03 Tresemmé Lamellar Shine Ultra Gloss Spray $18 at Woolworths Before drying, spritz on a heat protectant. Tresemmé Lamellar Shine Ultra Gloss Spray is full of amino acids to help strengthen strands while delivering a healthy, glossy glow. Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: Lady Jayne ) 04 Lady Jayne Comb with Metal Tail $3.69 at Chemist Warehouse Once hair is dry, it’s time to style. Using a fine comb like the Lady Jayne Comb with Metal Tail, separate hair into two sections starting just above the ear all the way to the middle back of the head. Secure the top part with a thin elastic. Shop Now

(Credit: ghd) 05 ghd Chronos Curve Classic Curling Tong $320 at Adore Beauty Using a hot tool, gently curl the bottom section of hair to create loose waves. The ghd Chronos Curve Classic Tong, uses the latest advanced technology to lock curls in place while protecting delicate strands. Shop Now

(Credit: H&M ) 06 H&M Bow Detail Hair Clip $14.99 at H&M Complete the look by adding a timeless, black velvet bow, placing it where the two parts of your hair separate in the middle back Shop Now