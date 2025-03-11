There’s nothing like treating yourself to a brand-new lipstick, eye shadow, highlighter, foundation, blush – the list goes on.

But before you know it, our beauty bags are overflowing with more products than we actually need!

Luckily, there are plenty of multitasking palettes, tubes, creams, and tints guaranteed to save you space and money.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favourite multi-use products for the ultimate beauty bag essentials to have on your radar!

Beauty essentials for the it-girl on the go

05 1000 Hour 3-In-1 Brow Pencil $17.54 at amazon.com.au Take a brow This handy all-in-one pencil is your savvy solution to achieving the perfect brows. Gently shape and fill using the precision tip and powder. Then, use the clear gel to set it in place, and wow – you’ve got instant, effortlessly chic brows that will last the whole day.