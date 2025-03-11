  •  
The beauty bag essentials you NEED to get your hands on

Get more bang for your buck with these super versatile goodies!
Celebrities Sofia Vergara, Naomi Campbell, and Cindy Crawford surrounded by beauty bag essentials.

There’s nothing like treating yourself to a brand-new lipstick, eye shadow, highlighter, foundation, blush – the list goes on.

But before you know it, our beauty bags are overflowing with more products than we actually need!

Luckily, there are plenty of multitasking palettes, tubes, creams, and tints guaranteed to save you space and money.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favourite multi-use products for the ultimate beauty bag essentials to have on your radar!

Beauty essentials for the it-girl on the go

Sephora's all in one cream blush colour.

01

Sephora All-In-One Cream Color Blush

$28.00 at sephora.com.au

Quick fix

Cute, compact, and travel- friendly, this clever, multitasking pot can be popped over the cheeks and lips for a dash of colour. Infused with hydrating raspberry leaf extract and vitamin E for comfort, swipe for a subtle tint or gradually build up to your desired shade. 

L'Oreal's Lumi Glotion natural glow enhancer.

02

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion

$24.00 (down from $39.99) amazon.com.au

Dream cream

This tinted cream can be applied alone, mixed with moisturiser, or used to highlight your favourite features. Packed with pearlescent particles to enhance the skin’s natural glow, its ultra-creamy texture blends like a dream to deliver a lush, fresh-faced complexion.

Ultra Violette's Tinted Veil SPF50.

03

Ultra Violette Daydream Screen SPF50 Tinted Veil

$55.00 at sephora.com.au

Sunny savior

Banish redness and calm irritation with this lightweight tinted SPF that feels like a second skin. Apply using a sponge or brush to build up coverage as you wish, relying on the hardworking formula’s glycerin to soothe the skin.

Garbo & Kelly Millennial Girl Contour kit.

04

Garbo & Kelly Millenial Girl Contour Kit

$41.99 at chemistwarehouse.com.au

Sculpt on the go

This sleek multi-palette includes everything needed to keep your face looking effortlessly sculpted. With three pigmented shades designed to blur and blend redness, dark spots, and under-eyes, it’s the perfect solution for a quick transformation.

Along with two concealer and three contour shades, the balmy formula swipes seamlessly over the skin for a subtle flush of colour.

1000 Hour 3-in-1 brow pencil.

05

1000 Hour 3-In-1 Brow Pencil

$17.54 at amazon.com.au

Take a brow

This handy all-in-one pencil  is your savvy solution to achieving the perfect brows. Gently shape and fill using  the precision tip and powder.

Then, use the clear gel to set it in place, and wow – you’ve got instant, effortlessly chic brows that will last the whole day.

Wander Beauty Getaway Eye and Face palette

06

Wander Beauty Getaway Eye and Face Palette

$76.00 at sephora.com.au

Complexion perfection

Seven luxe, highly pigmented, blendable powders packaged together in a compact palette? Um, yes please!

This all-in-one partner in crime has all your complexion needs covered  – quite literally – with contour, blush, highlighter, and four eye shadow shades all included.  Did we mention it comes with  a built-in mirror, too? Sold!

DB Who's The Gloss Hydrating Lip Tint SPF50

07

DB Who’s The Gloss Hydrating Lip Tint with SPF50

$14.99 at catch.com.au

Glazed days

Swipe on this hydrating lip tint for a subtle splash of colour while its nourishing vitamin E works to keep skin smooth. With the added bonus of SPF this glazed gloss is an instant handbag staple.

Rimmel London bonding serum mascara.

08

Rimmel Wonder Bond Mascara

$11.47 (down from $22.95) at chemistwarehouse.com.au

Bold eyes

Not just for lengthening  lashes, this biotin-based mascara doubles as a serum to keep hairs looking long  and healthy. With a powerful bonding complex, it works hard to strengthen lashes  for a much fuller, bolder look. Beauty bonus!

Real Techniques Everything Face brush.

09

Real Techniques Everything Face Brush

$27.99 at catch.com.au

Brush it off

No need for multiple makeup brushes thanks to this nifty buy. The Everything Face Brush can be used to apply and buff foundation, bronzers, and powders with carefully curated bristles to deliver a flawless finish. Talk about an overachiever!

stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

