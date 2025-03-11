There’s nothing like treating yourself to a brand-new lipstick, eye shadow, highlighter, foundation, blush – the list goes on.
But before you know it, our beauty bags are overflowing with more products than we actually need!
Luckily, there are plenty of multitasking palettes, tubes, creams, and tints guaranteed to save you space and money.
We’ve rounded up a few of our favourite multi-use products for the ultimate beauty bag essentials to have on your radar!
Beauty essentials for the it-girl on the go
01
Quick fix
Cute, compact, and travel- friendly, this clever, multitasking pot can be popped over the cheeks and lips for a dash of colour. Infused with hydrating raspberry leaf extract and vitamin E for comfort, swipe for a subtle tint or gradually build up to your desired shade.
02
L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion
$24.00 (down from $39.99) amazon.com.au
Dream cream
This tinted cream can be applied alone, mixed with moisturiser, or used to highlight your favourite features. Packed with pearlescent particles to enhance the skin’s natural glow, its ultra-creamy texture blends like a dream to deliver a lush, fresh-faced complexion.
Sunny savior
Banish redness and calm irritation with this lightweight tinted SPF that feels like a second skin. Apply using a sponge or brush to build up coverage as you wish, relying on the hardworking formula’s glycerin to soothe the skin.
Sculpt on the go
This sleek multi-palette includes everything needed to keep your face looking effortlessly sculpted. With three pigmented shades designed to blur and blend redness, dark spots, and under-eyes, it’s the perfect solution for a quick transformation.
Along with two concealer and three contour shades, the balmy formula swipes seamlessly over the skin for a subtle flush of colour.
05
1000 Hour 3-In-1 Brow Pencil
$17.54 at amazon.com.au
Take a brow
This handy all-in-one pencil is your savvy solution to achieving the perfect brows. Gently shape and fill using the precision tip and powder.
Then, use the clear gel to set it in place, and wow – you’ve got instant, effortlessly chic brows that will last the whole day.
06
Complexion perfection
Seven luxe, highly pigmented, blendable powders packaged together in a compact palette? Um, yes please!
This all-in-one partner in crime has all your complexion needs covered – quite literally – with contour, blush, highlighter, and four eye shadow shades all included. Did we mention it comes with a built-in mirror, too? Sold!
Glazed days
Swipe on this hydrating lip tint for a subtle splash of colour while its nourishing vitamin E works to keep skin smooth. With the added bonus of SPF this glazed gloss is an instant handbag staple.
08
Rimmel Wonder Bond Mascara
$11.47 (down from $22.95) at chemistwarehouse.com.au
Bold eyes
Not just for lengthening lashes, this biotin-based mascara doubles as a serum to keep hairs looking long and healthy. With a powerful bonding complex, it works hard to strengthen lashes for a much fuller, bolder look. Beauty bonus!
09
Brush it off
No need for multiple makeup brushes thanks to this nifty buy. The Everything Face Brush can be used to apply and buff foundation, bronzers, and powders with carefully curated bristles to deliver a flawless finish. Talk about an overachiever!