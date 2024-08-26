Whether you prefer an outdoor yoga sesh, spend your mornings walking or love to hit the weight racks at the gym, you can ace your skin and makeup routine with these sweat-proof beauty buys.

From waterproof mascaras to mattifying primers, these gym-bag essentials will eliminate shine and keep skin looking radiant and fresh.

Here are a few of our faves.

01 A long-lasting mascara A hard-working mascara is essential when you’re exercising. We recommend choosing a tubing formula that only requires water to remove it at the end of the day – or gym sesh. Simply add a few strokes to your lashes to bring your eyes to life, especially if you’re waking up a little earlier than usual to workout. Revlon Colorstay Xtensionnaire Mascara, $24.95, at Priceline.

02 A trusty tint For natural coverage during your workout, opt for a buildable skin tint. The best at letting your skin breathe, they contain all the good ingredients for a hydrated complexion. Naked Sundays’ new lightweight formula contains SPF50 for extra protection when you’re outdoors. Naked Sundays BeautyScreen SPF50 Peptide Foundation Tint, $54.95 at Naked Sundays Always read the label and follow the directions for use.

Credit: Instagram

03 A creamy blush There’s nothing like a little extra blush to boost your glow – and mood. For a look that lasts your whole workout, look for a cream formula in a warm colour that will suit your complexion. Simply dot it directly onto your cheeks before buffing out with your fingers or a brush. Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Blush, $53 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

04 A mattifying primer Brace your skin for a workout with the helping hand of a matte primer. After cleansing, avoid any oils and pop on a layer of primer to help reduce any shine to your face. Silicone formulas are preferred over anything water-based to ensure your makeup will stay put for as long as possible! NYX Professional Makeup Pore Filler Primer, $26.99 at Adore Beauty

Credit: Instagram

05 A tinted lip balm It can be easy to forget to pop a lip balm in your gym bag, but it’s worth the reminder for hydrated lips during your workout. Pick a nourishing balm with a slight tint. Lanolips Tinted Balm in rhubarb SPF30, $14.95 at Adore Beauty Always read the label and follow the directions for use.