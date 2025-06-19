There are fresh fears for Princess Catherine after she pulled out of another royal engagement.

Although she has gradually eased back into royal life after her cancer diagnosis, she withdrew from the Royal Ascot for a second year in a row.

Kensington Palace confirmed that she was not attending with Prince William as planned on June 18th, two hours before her appearance.

This year, he went alone and handed out prizes to the winners.

Princess Catherine went to Trooping the Colour earlier this month. (Credit: Getty)

Why did Catherine pull out of the 2025 Royal Ascot?

The Palace did not provide any additional details about her absence.

However, she has previously said that she’s allergic to horses and was seen sneezing at Trooping the Colour only a few days prior.

Despite the cancellation, she’s since gone to the Order of the Garter service, and previously also undertook an engagement at the V&A East Storehouse museum this month.

With this recent cancellation, there has also been no confirmation about whether she plans to go to Wimbledon.

Princess Catherine has been in remission since January 2025. (Credit: @princeandprincessofwales)

What was Princess Catherine’s diagnosis?

In January, she revealed in a heartfelt update that she was in remission.

“It is a relief to now be in remission, and I remain focused on recovery,” she said via a statement on social media.

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

The Princess of Wales shocked the world when she revealed she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer on March 23, 2024.

Princess Catherine has been candid about her cancer diagnosis. (Credit: Getty)

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful,” she explained.

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

“This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.”

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”