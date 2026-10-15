Queen Mary issues warning to Christian over girlfriend Emma Nygaard Fritzen

NEED TO KNOW Danish royal insiders report that Queen Mary has warned Christian to slow down on his whirlwind romance with girlfriend Emma Nygaard Fritzen.

The couple met at their high school in Copenhagen, and went public with their romance in August 2025 after they were spotted passionately kissing at a music festival in Denmark.

Emma failed to score an invite to a Danish royal family wedding in August, while his cousin Count Nikolai was permitted to bring his girlfriend, much to Christian’s anger.

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Prince Christian of Denmark has always been especially close to his mother, Queen Mary. But, New Idea hears the royal mother and son are currently in disagreement over a key personal matter – and it could drive a serious wedge between them.

“Christian is totally smitten by his girlfriend Emma Nygaard Fritzen,” our Danish royal insider explains. “There’s nothing quite as intense as a first, young love and Christian is already telling everyone that Emma is ‘The One’.”

The pair, who met at their high school in Copenhagen, have been dating for more than a year, and their carefree outings to Danish music festivals during that time, as well as passionate kisses shared on social media, have raised some eyebrows at Amalienborg Palace.

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“Mary’s made it clear that she thinks Emma is a wonderful young lady, but it’s too soon to be getting this serious. She’s warned Christian that she’s not marriage material… yet,” our source explains.

“King Frederik agrees. He also wants Christian to pump the brakes on the relationship, for now at least.”

But now that Christian is 21 – he celebrated the milestone birthday on October 15 – he’s more determined than ever to forge his own path and bring Emma into the royal fold.

As a result, his parents’ words are being given “little consideration,” our source adds.

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Emma and Christian’s steamy kiss at a music festival in 2025 raised royal eyebrows. (Credit: Instagram)

Mary, 54, has even informally enlisted the Prince of Wales to act as a ‘mentor and sounding board’ to Prince Christian, given that, as heirs to the throne, they share much in common.

The pair were spotted together at a funeral in September, not long after Emma failed to score an invitation to a Danish royal family wedding in August.

“That snub rubbed Christian up the wrong way, especially because his cousin Count Nikolai was permitted to bring his girlfriend,” our source says.

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He attended the lavish event – Count Gregers Carl Preben Ahlefeldt-Laurvig-Bille’s wedding to Cecilie Juhl – with his girlfriend Benedikte Thoustrup.

“Christian was fuming that Nikolai could bring a plus one and he couldn’t,” our source says. As it turned out, Christian did not attend the nuptials on August 22, although no official explanation was given.

“Prince William is unofficially mentoring Christian,” our source says. (Credit: Associated Press)

However, Mary and Fred’s reticence to fully endorse his relationship with Emma at this stage could come at a cost, our source warns.

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“Christian knows that his parents have his best interests at heart – Prince William said as much – but now that he’s 21 he doesn’t appreciate any of them ‘meddling’ as he sees it, in his love life especially.

“He’s determined to prove that Emma has the makings of a future queen, and he doesn’t plan on cooling things with her any time soon,” our source says. “Mary’s at her wit’s end.”