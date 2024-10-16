From the moment he was born, Prince Christian was destined for greatness, specifically, as the future King of Denmark.

Whilst he waited 18 years to assume the title of Crown Prince from his father, King Frederik X, we can expect he will wait an even longer period to ascend to the throne.

From his early days, his family life, his education, and his new role as Crown Prince of Denmark following his father’s coronation, we provide an in-depth look at everything you need to know about Prince Christian.

Prince Christian was christened on January 21st, 2006. (Credit: Getty)

How old is Christian, Crown Prince of Denmark?

Prince Christian is the firstborn son of King Frederik and Queen Mary.

The Australian Queen famously met the Danish royal at the Sydney CBD pub the Slip Inn during the 2000 Olympics.

Two years later, it was announced that the couple were officially engaged and they were later married in Copenhagen on May 14, 2004.

Prince Christian – their first child – was born on October 15, 2005, in Rigshospitalet (Copenhagen University Hospital).

A young Prince Christian and Princess Isabella pose for the cameras at the christening of their twin siblings Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent in 2011. (Credit: Getty)

Who are the godparents of Christian, Crown Prince of Denmark?

When he was christened in the Christiansborg Palace Chapel on January 21st, 2006, Prince Christian was also given eight godparents.

They include his paternal uncle, Prince Joachim of Denmark, his maternal aunt, Jane Stephens, and two friends of his parents Jeppe Handwerk and Hamish Campbell.

Notably, the Crown Prince of Greece, the Crown Prince and Princess of Norway, and the Crown Princess of Sweden are also godparents to the future King of Denmark.

Prince Christian has grown up before the eyes of the world. (Credit: Getty)

What is the full name of Crown Prince Christian of Denmark?

Prince Christian, Crown Prince of Denmark, and Count of Monpezat was named following traditions in the Danish monarchy where all male heir apparents are named either Frederik or Christian alternatively.

His full name is Christian Valdemar Henri John.

Valdemar is after King Valdemar IV of Denmark (another common Danish royal name) whilst John is a nod to Queen Mary’s father and Henri is a tribute to King Frederik’s father, the late Prince Henrik of Denmark.

The royal family was out in force to celebrate the coronation of King Frederik X of Denmark. (Credit: Getty)

Who are Prince Christian’s siblings?

Christian, Crown Prince of Denmark is the oldest of four children.

His sister, Princess Isabella of Denmark was born on April 21, 2007, and on January 8, 2011, his twin siblings Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine were born.

Celebrating a special occasion. (Credit: Dennis Stenild, Kongehuset)

Where does Christian, Crown Prince of Denmark live?

Alongside his family of six, Christian lives between Frederik VIII’s residence at Amelienborg Castle in Copenhagen and in the Chancellery House at Fredensborg Palace during the warmer months of the year.

The two royal residences are a pleasant 35-minute drive from one another.

Celebrating his 18th birthday in style. (Credit: Getty)

What school does Crown Prince Christian of Denmark go to?

Crown Prince Christian graduated from secondary school in June 2024. He attended Ordrup Gymnasium, making him the first Danish royal to attend a public school in Copenhagen.

“Today it was His Royal Highness the Crown Prince’s turn to experience the very special feeling of freedom that the student cap gives,” read the caption of a post the royal family shared on their official Instagram.



“But it’s not only students who are looking forward to it. The Danish tradition also embraces family and friends, which could also be seen at Ordrup Gymnasium today.”



It is highly anticipated that Chrisitan will attend university and complete military training, similar to his father.

Three generations were being sworn in as regents of Denmark. (Credit: Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset)

Where is Prince Christian in the Danish royal line of succession?

Christian is now first in the line of succession to the Danish throne, after his father, Frederik André Henrik was crowned King of Denmark on January 14, 2024.

In November 2023, the freshly turned 18-year-old took his next step toward becoming King by swearing on the constitution, just like his father and grandmother.

This marked the first time that three generations in line of succession were at the Council of State at the same time.

By signing the Danish declaration, he can now act as regent if both his parents are prevented from governing. From January 31 until February 2, 2024, the teenager acted as regent for the first time whilst his father, King Frederik, was visiting Poland on official royal duties.