  •  
Advertisement
Home ROYALS Queen Mary

All you need to know about Prince Vincent of Denmark

He is a twin to Princess Josephine...
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
Loading the player...

Prince Vincent of Denmark, Count of Monpezat, is the youngest son of King Frederik and Queen Mary.

Advertisement

Prince Vincent is a twin to his sister Princess Josephine, however, he was born 26 minutes before her, therefore making him the older sibling and making him third in the line of succession to the Danish throne, followed by Princess Josephine.

prince-vincent-parents
The whole family on the day of Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine’s christening. (Credit: Getty)

How old is Prince Vincent of Denmark?

Prince Vincent was born on January 8, 2011, making him just 13 years old. He was born at Rigshospitalet, a highly specialised hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark where all of the Danish royal children have been born.

Where does Prince Vincent of Denmark live?

Prince Vincent lives with his family in Copenhagen, residing between Amalienborg and in the Chancellery House at Fredensborg Palace. 

Advertisement
prince-vincent-school
Prince Vincent and his twin sister Princess Josephine on their first day of school. (Credit: Getty)

Who are the godparents of Prince Vincent of Denmark?

Prince Vincent was christened in Holmen’s Church in Copenhagen on April 14, 2011. The service was attended by more than 300 well-wishers. 

Prince Vincent has six godparents, one of which is John Stuart Donaldson, Queen Mary’s brother.

Prince Vincent’s other godparents are the Prince of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburn, King Frederik’s first cousin, Caroline Heering, Queen Mary’s lady-in-waiting, and friends of his parents, the King of Spain, Felipe VI, Count Michael Ahlefeldt-Laurvig-Bille and Baroness Helle-Reedts-Thott.

Advertisement

What is the full name of Prince Vincent of Denmark?

Prince Vincent’s full name is Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander.

The name Frederik comes from his father, King Frederik, while Minik is a Greenlandic name given in honour of Denmark’s autonomous territory Greenland.

queen mary prince vincent
Prince Vincent was photographed alongside his mother Queen Mary on October 21, 2024, flying out of Sydney International Airport. (Credit: Matrix)

What school does Prince Vincent of Denmark go to?

Prince Vincent currently attends Tranegårdskolen in Hellerup. 

Advertisement

His schooling began in 0 class at Tranegårdskolen on August 15, 2017.

In January 2020, Prince Vincent, along with his siblings, had a 12-week stay planned in Switzerland at the international school Lemania-Verbier, however, the stay was terminated due to the pandemic of the time. Prince Vincent returned to the school he currently attends.

Who are Prince Vincent’s siblings?

Prince Vincent has three siblings.

He is a twin to Princess Josephine; they were both born on January 8, 2011.

Advertisement

Before their birth, Princess Isabella was born on April 21, 2007, followed by the family’s eldest, Prince Christian, who was born on October 15, 2005. 

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement