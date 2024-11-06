Prince Vincent of Denmark, Count of Monpezat, is the youngest son of King Frederik and Queen Mary.

Advertisement

Prince Vincent is a twin to his sister Princess Josephine, however, he was born 26 minutes before her, therefore making him the older sibling and making him third in the line of succession to the Danish throne, followed by Princess Josephine.

The whole family on the day of Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine’s christening. (Credit: Getty)

How old is Prince Vincent of Denmark?

Prince Vincent was born on January 8, 2011, making him just 13 years old. He was born at Rigshospitalet, a highly specialised hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark where all of the Danish royal children have been born.

Where does Prince Vincent of Denmark live?

Prince Vincent lives with his family in Copenhagen, residing between Amalienborg and in the Chancellery House at Fredensborg Palace.

Advertisement

Prince Vincent and his twin sister Princess Josephine on their first day of school. (Credit: Getty)

Who are the godparents of Prince Vincent of Denmark?

Prince Vincent was christened in Holmen’s Church in Copenhagen on April 14, 2011. The service was attended by more than 300 well-wishers.

Prince Vincent has six godparents, one of which is John Stuart Donaldson, Queen Mary’s brother.

Prince Vincent’s other godparents are the Prince of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburn, King Frederik’s first cousin, Caroline Heering, Queen Mary’s lady-in-waiting, and friends of his parents, the King of Spain, Felipe VI, Count Michael Ahlefeldt-Laurvig-Bille and Baroness Helle-Reedts-Thott.

Advertisement

What is the full name of Prince Vincent of Denmark?

Prince Vincent’s full name is Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander.

The name Frederik comes from his father, King Frederik, while Minik is a Greenlandic name given in honour of Denmark’s autonomous territory Greenland.

Prince Vincent was photographed alongside his mother Queen Mary on October 21, 2024, flying out of Sydney International Airport. (Credit: Matrix)

What school does Prince Vincent of Denmark go to?

Prince Vincent currently attends Tranegårdskolen in Hellerup.

Advertisement

His schooling began in 0 class at Tranegårdskolen on August 15, 2017.

In January 2020, Prince Vincent, along with his siblings, had a 12-week stay planned in Switzerland at the international school Lemania-Verbier, however, the stay was terminated due to the pandemic of the time. Prince Vincent returned to the school he currently attends.

Who are Prince Vincent’s siblings?

Prince Vincent has three siblings.

He is a twin to Princess Josephine; they were both born on January 8, 2011.

Advertisement

Before their birth, Princess Isabella was born on April 21, 2007, followed by the family’s eldest, Prince Christian, who was born on October 15, 2005.