Since King Frederik and Queen Mary met in September 2000, there has been nothing but love between the two…

The gorgeous couple married in 2004 and have since welcomed four beautiful children into the world. The family of six is regularly in the public eye, and they always appear very happy together.

The young Danish royals are taking after their parents and gradually learning how to fill their royal duties.

Crown Prince Christian, Princess Josephine, Princess Isabella, and Prince Vincent participated in the Royal Run 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

The family recently competed in the Royal Run which takes place every spring in Denmark. King Frederik and Queen Mary have been regular participants since its inception in 2018.

This year, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Josephine, Princess Isabella, and Prince Vincent posed for photos following their participation in the activities.

Royal watchers were quick to take to the comments section of the Instagram post to point out how grown up the children are!

“Omg, the twins have grown up,” one person wrote.

“It’s crazy how much Princess Isabella looks like King Frederik,” another pointed out.

Another said: “Beautiful siblings. The twins have so grown up.”

Crown Prince Christian (Credit: Getty)

Crown Prince Christian

King Frederik and Queen Mary’s firstborn, Crown Prince Christian was born October 15, 2005, making him just 18 years old. Now King Frederik (previously Crown Prince Frederik) has been crowned King of Denmark, Prince Christian is now heir to the Danish throne.

Princess Isabella (Credit: Getty)

Princess Isabella

Princess Isabella is King Frederik and Queen Mary’s secondborn child but eldest daughter. Princess Isabella was born on April 21, 2007, making her 17 years old. She is currently second in the line of succession.

Prince Vincent (Credit: Getty)

Prince Vincent

Prince Vincent is King Frederik and Queen Mary’s youngest son and is a twin with Princess Josephine. He was born on January 8, 2011, making him 13 years old. Prince Vincent was born 26 minutes before Princess Josephine technically making him the older sibling and securing his place as third in the line of succession to the Danish throne.

Princess Josephine (Credit: Getty)

Princess Josephine

As mentioned, though being a twin to Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine is the youngest in the family. She was born on January 8, 2011, making her 13 years old. Princess Josephine is fourth in the line of succession.

January 14, 2024 (Credit: Getty)

The Danish royal family waving after the proclamation of King Frederik and Queen Mary.

January 14, 2024 (Credit: Getty)

Another photograph of the family waving after the King and Queen’s proclamation. They stood on the balcony of Amalienborg Castle.

April 16, 2023 (Credit: Getty)

The family stood on the balcony of Amlienborg Castle at the 83rd birthday of Queen Margrethe.

April 30, 2022 (Credit: Getty)

The family posed for a photo before Princess Isabella’s confirmation in Fredensborg Castle Church.

February 6, 2022 (Credit: Getty)

The family were photographed as they arrived for the TV 2 News’ birthday show “Mary 50 We Celebrate Denmark’s Crown Princess.”

May 15, 2021 (Credit: Getty)

The family were photographed together following Crown Prince Christian’s confirmation at Fredensborg Palace.

June 7, 2019 (Credit: Getty)

The family stepped out at Amalienborg to celebrate Prince Joachim’s 50th birthday.

August 24, 2018 (Credit: Getty)

The whole family during their visit to the village of Mikladalur to see the statue at the sea of Kopakonan located on the Faroe Islands in Klaksvig.

August 23, 2018 (Credit: Getty)

The family visited a school in Torshavn during the first day of the Royal visit to the islands in Torshavn, Denmark.

July 15, 2018 (Credit: Getty)

The Danish royals were photographed at the gate of Graasten Castle where they greeted the Titling-At-The-Ring Riders Event. It is an established tradition that the Royal family receives the riders at the gate to Grasten Castle before they begin their contest.

May 27, 2018 (Credit: Getty)

The King and Queen with their four children during the arrival to the live broadcast of the TV show ‘All of Denmark celebrates the Crown Prince’ held on King Frederik’s 50th birthday.

May 24, 2018 (Credit: Getty)

The family attended a portrait unveiling and exhibition open at Frederiksborg Palace that was held on King Frederik’s 50th birthday.

July 15, 2016 (Credit: Getty)

The family attended the annual summer photo call for The Danish Royal Family at Grasten Castle.

April 16, 2016 (Credit: Getty)

Queen Mary and King Frederik are photographed with their children on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace on Queen Margrethe’s 76th birthday.

April 16, 2015 (Credit: Getty)

Queen Mary and King Frederik are photographed with their children on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace on Queen Margrethe’s 75th birthday.

February 8, 2015 (Credit: Getty)

The kids joined their parents as they posed for the annual Danish Royal family skiing photocall in Verbier.

February 14, 2014 (Credit: Getty)

The kids joined their parents as they posed for the annual Danish Royal family skiing photocall in Verbier.

August 1, 2011 (Credit: Getty)

The family attended the annual summer photo call for The Danish Royal Family at Grasten Castle.

April 14, 2011 (Credit: Getty)

King Frederik and Queen Mary with Princess Isabella and Crown Prince Christian after the christening of their twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.