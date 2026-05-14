Inside Queen Mary and King Frederik’s fairytale romance

The love story of Frederik Andre Henrik Christian, the King of Denmark, and Australian-born Queen Mary truly is a fairytale come to life.

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Blossoming from a chance encounter (in a Sydney pub of all places) during the Sydney Olympics in September 2000, their instant connection quickly grew into a long-distance relationship, a cross-continental move for Mary Donaldson, marriage, and then four children.

While their romance seems like a relationship similar to those depicted in books, TV shows, and movies, a Prince falling head over heals for a “commoner”, their relationship has been anything but smooth sailing, with Mary sacrificing her life in Australia, and embarking on a new and entirely unexpected chapter of her life, first as a Princess, and now as the Queen of Denmark.

Keep scrolling as New Idea revisits this picture-perfect royal romance on the couple’s 22nd wedding anniversary.

Queen Mary and King Frederik met in Sydney in 2000. (Credit: Getty Images)

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How did King Frederik and Queen Mary meet?

“The first time we met we shook hands,” Mary has previously said of her first meeting with her future husband at the Slip Inn pub in Sydney.

“I didn’t know he was Prince Frederik. Half an hour later, someone came up to me and said, ‘Do you know who these people are?'”

At the time of their first interaction, Mary was working as an advertising executive.

In another reflection upon their first meeting, Mary shared that she knew Frederik was someone special.

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“Something clicked. It wasn’t the fireworks in the sky or anything like that, but there was a sense of excitement,” she said in a 2005 interview.

Back in 2002, just two years after meeting in a Sydney pub, the couple attended a royal wedding in Denmark together. (Credit: Getty Images)

Does Queen Mary speak Danish?

After a year of long-distance, Mary made the official move to Denmark to be closer to her beau.

Whilst we are sure her boyfriend had already been helping her develop her Danish language skills, her move signified just how serious the pair were about each other.

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From the moment she touched down on Danish soil, Mary studied the language intensively.

Queen Mary of Denmark attends a dinner of the Global Fashion Agenda at Statens Museum for Kunst on May 7, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Credit: Getty Images)

Speaking with our sister publication, The Australian Women’s Weekly in 2017, royal commentator Lars Hovbakke Sørensen revealed that the Tasmanian native had picked up the language (which is notoriously difficult to learn due to its hard guttural sounds and many vowels) like a true master.

“Crown Princess Mary’s Danish is very good, and she learned quickly,” he said at the time.

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Whilst Mary will never quite be able to shake her Australian accent, over the years royal watchers have noticed her voice take on a more distinct Danish accent – presumably due to her two decades living in Denmark.

In a hilarious video featuring her children released by the Danish Royal Family to celebrate her 50th birthday in February 2022, her children poked fun at her Australian accent.

“She has an Australian accent, so there are some words she says a bit funny,” Princess Isabella joked.

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“Sometimes, if she wants to say “put the dog in its basket,” it always turns into, “the dog lies in its hook,” her brother Prince Christian added.

“She tries to pronounce right at home,” sibling Vincent also said, his twin sister Josephine also jokingly mimicking her mothers Aussie twang.

King Frederik and Queen Mary have been married for 22 years. (Credit: Getty)

When did King Frederik and Queen Mary marry?

Just over three years after they first locked eyes on that fateful night in Sydney, the then-Prince Frederik proposed with an engagement ring that featured an emerald-cut diamond and two emerald-cut ruby baguettes.

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“I don’t recall wishing that one day I would be a princess,” Mary said shortly after news of their upcoming nuptials was made public.

“I wanted to be a veterinarian,” she joked.

Mary and Frederik announced their engagement in October 2003. (Credit: Getty Images)

On May 14th, 2004, the lovebirds tied the knot at Copenhagen Cathedral. Mary wore a gorgeous gown designed by Danish designed Uffe Frank.

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“From today, Mary is mine and I am hers,” Fred said at the altar during his vows.

“I love her and I will protect her with all my love.”

The couple were wed on May 14, 2004 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The romance began in 2000 when Mary Donaldson met the heir to one of Europe’s oldest monarchies over drinks at the Sydney Olympics. (Credit: Getty Images)

How many children do King Frederik and Queen Mary have?

The royal couple have four children: Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

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In an interview with the Financial Times, Mary shared that she hoped her children all grew up to be “strong and independent individuals” who dared to “follow their aspirations.”

“It’s important that they know who they are, are proud of who they are and the family they belong to, and what that family represents to the Danes.”

She also shared that her children do not expect “apanage” – the Danish equivalent of Civil List privileges.

The couple went on to have four children together. (Credit: Getty)

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Prince Christian Valdemar Henri John

Their eldest child Prince Christian, Crown Prince of Denmark, was born on October 15th, 2005.

He is currently first in line to the Danish throne.

In 2023, he turned 18, celebrating the occasion with a lavish ball that brought together royalty and aristocracy from across Europe.

Shortly after, Christian signed a declaration of the constitution, meaning that if needed, like his parents, he could officially act as a regent of Denmark if his grandmother was unable.

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Prince Christian will one day become King of Denmark. (Credit: Getty)

Princess Isabella Henrietta Ingrid Margrethe

Also known as the Countess of Monpezat, Princess Isabella was born on April 21st, 2007.

Princess Isabella goes to Øregård Gymnasium in Hellerup and is set to graduate this year.

The Danish Palace has revealed that she will start 11 months of military service this August.

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“Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella will earn her guard duty at the Guardhouse Regiment in Slagelse after completing her bachelor’s degree,” a statement released on April 1 said.

Princess Isabella of Denmark. (Credit: Getty Images)

Prince Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander and Princess Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda

Completing the family, twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine arrived into the world on January 8th, 2011.

Vincent was born first, 26 minutes before his sister.

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The pair are currently studying at Tranegårdskolen in Hellerup.

Prince Vincent of Denmark and Princess Josephine of Denmark after their confirmation at Fredensborg Palace Church in Fredensborg, North Zealand, Denmark, on April 18, 2026. (Credit: Getty Images)

What has King Frederik said about his wife Queen Mary?

Shortly after being crowned King of Denmark, Frederik gushed over his wife in a brand new autobiography titled The King’s World that was released in celebration of his coronation.

“I love marriage, my wife, our children, and the whole happy base that arises for the people manage to stay together and persevere,” the King penned.

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He also revealed that he had found “peace and joy” with his wife. Awww!

A love that has stood the test of time. (Credit: Getty)

In another excerpt, Frederik reveals how his wife has changed him for the better.

“I have learned a lot from having a wife who from time to time reminds me that I am of course not always right and that my words are not reliable per se, just because I’m the man of the house.”

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