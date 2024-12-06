Her Royal Highness Princess Josephine of Denmark may still be young, but as a member of the Danish royal family, has spent her entire life in the public eye.

After the shocking abdication of her grandmother, Queen Margrethe II, on December 31st, 2023, and the coronation of her parents as King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark on January 14th, 2024, the freshly turned 13-year-old has taken a step forward in the line of succession.

Whilst it is unlikely that Princess Josephine will ever become Queen of Denmark herself, she is likely to spend her life representing the interests of the crown.

She will also have the unique freedom of being a working member of the royal family who is also able to forge her own path and pursue her own career and passions wherever they may lie.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Princess Josephine of Denmark…

(Credit: Getty)

How old is Princess Josephine of Denmark?

Princess Josephine was born on January 8th, 2011, 26 minutes after her twin brother, Prince Vincent of Denmark at the Righospitalet Hospital, the same hospital where her two older siblings, Princess Isabella (who was born in 2007) and Crown Prince Christian (who was born in 2005) arrived into the world.

(Credit: Getty)

Who are the godparents of Princess Josephine of Denmark?

Alongside her twin brother, Princess Josephine was christened at the Holmens Kirke in Copenhagen in April 2011.

Her godparents are her paternal aunt, Princess Marie of Denmark and maternal aunt Patricia Bailey, Prince Carlo of Bourbon-Two Sicilies, Count Bendt Wedell, Birgitte Handwerk (the wife of one of King Frederik’s closest friends), and her mother’s friend Josephine Rechner.

(Credit: Getty)

What is Princess Josephine of Denmark’s full name?

Following tradition, the name of the young princess was not revealed publically until after her christening.

Her full name and title is Princess Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda, Princess of Denmark, Countess of Monpezat.

Princess Josephine shares her first name with one of her godmothers, Josephine Rechner. ‘Sophia’, often shortened to Sofie in Danish, means ‘wisdom’ in Greek, while her third name, Ivalo stems from the Greenland region of Qaanaaq where her father had previously patrolled with the Sirius Dog Sled Patrol and also means ‘sinew.’

Greenland is also an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Meanwhile, the decision to give Princess Josephine the middle name ‘Mathilda’ was widely accepted as a sweet nod to her mother’s Australian heritage given ‘Mathilda’ is the Danish version of Matilda, which features in the iconic Australian song Waltzing Matilda.

(Credit: Getty)

Where does Princess Josephine of Denmark live?

Alongside her parents and three elder siblings, Princess Josephine resides at Frederik VIII’s residence at Amelienborg Castle in Copenhagen.

In the spring and summer months, the Danish royal family also spends time at the Chancellery House in Fredensborg Palace, a 40-minute drive north of Copenhagen.

(Credit: Getty)

Who does Princess Josephine of Denmark look like?

The older she gets, the more Princess Josephine of Denmark grows to look more like her Australian-born mother!

She certainly is a mini-me of mum, Queen Mary of Denmark with her long brown hair, apple cheeks, and coy smile.

(Credit: Danish Royal House)

What school does Princess Josephine of Denmark go to?

In August 2017, Princess Josephine followed in the footsteps of her older siblings Prince Christian and Princess Isabella, and began her education at Tranegårdskolen alongside her twin brother.

Then in August 2023, she started in the 6th grade at Kildegård Privatskole while Prince Vincent remained at Tranegårdskolen.

Could Hollywood be in Josephine’s sights? (Credit: DR)

Is Princess Josephine of Denmark an actress?

Princess Josephine of Denmark made her acting debut in December 2024 on the Christmas-themed series Tidsrejsen 2 (Time Travel 2).

The series is set in the 1990s and will air nightly on the Danish television network DR in the lead-up to Christmas.

On the show, Josephine plays a character called ‘Kate’ who is a friend of the main star.

The Danish Royal Household has since confirmed that the young royal auditioned for the role alongside many other acting hopefuls and secured it based on her talent.

