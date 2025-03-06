Isabella Henrietta Ingrid Margrethe, better known as Princess Isabella of Denmark, is the eldest daughter of King Frederik and Queen Mary.

Princess Isabella is the second-born in the family and is currently second in the line of succession to the Danish throne behind her older brother.

While Princess Isabella does not have any social media of her own, the Danish Royal Household frequently release new photos and updates about the life, activities and achievements of the princess.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about the Danish princess.

On July 1st, 2007 Princess Isabella was christened. (Credit: Getty)

How old is Princess Isabella of Denmark?

Princess Isabella was born on April 21, 2007, making her just 17 years old.

She was born at Rigshospitalet, a highly specialised hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark. Princess Isabella was then christened in Fredensborg Palace Chapel on July 1, 2007.

How will Princess Isabella of Denmark celebrate her 18th birthday?

To celebrate her impending 18th birthday, the Danish Royal Household released new official portraits of the princess on March 6th, 2025 via social media to commemorate the occasion.

They also released details about how the milestone birthday will be celebrated.

While Isabella turns 18 on April 21, her birthday will be marked formally on April 11 in Aarhus and April 15 in Copenhagen with “celebrations that pay tribute to the communities of the young generation, with culture, creativity, sustainability, and volunteerism as the principal elements.”

The first birthday event held at Aarhus City Hall will bring over 100 young people together from local youth organisations and educational institutions and pay tribute to the city’s many young talents in the creative fields.

In Copenhagen four days later, Isabella will be joined by her family for a birthday performance at the Royal Danish Theatre’s Old Stage.

“The Royal House, in collaboration with The Royal Danish Theatre, invites the young generation to entertaining, exciting, and varied performing arts, both classical and modern. The theatre will be filled with a young audience, as over 1,000 young people aged 17 to 24 from all over the Kingdom will have the opportunity to win tickets to the birthday birthday via a lottery,” the Royal Household explained in a statement.

Princess Isabella is her mother Queen Mary’s mini-me! (Credit: Kongehuset)

Where does Princess Isabella of Denmark live?

Princess Isabella lives between Amalienborg and the Chancellery House at Fredensborg Palace.

The two residences are approximately a 35-minute drive from one another.

Who does Princess Isabella look like?

Princess Isabella is the spitting image of her Aussie-born mother, Queen Mary. It is clear that Princess Isabella has inherited her mother’s facial structure, rosy cheeks, and defined lips.

However, she also has a striking resemblance to her father, King Frederik X. She has bright blue eyes and cheekbones much like his.

Princess Isabella shares striking similarities with both her mother and father. (Credit: Getty)

Who are Princess Isabella’s siblings?

Princess Isabella has three siblings.

The firstborn of the family was Crown Prince Christian, born October 15, 2005.

Following Isabella’s birth in 2007, Queen Mary gave birth to twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both born on January 8, 2011.

The family has not welcomed any children since.

Princess Isabella with her parents, departing Amalienborg Palace for her first day at Tranegard school on August 13, 2013. (Credit: Getty)

What school does Princess Isabella of Denmark go to?

Princess Isabella currently attends Øregård Gymnasium in Hellerup.

She began her schooling in 0 class at Tranegårdskolen in Hellerup, on August 3, 2013. Following this, Princess Isabella began in 9th form at Ingrid Jespersens Gymnasieskole in Copenhagen on August 8, 2022, before beginning at her current school on August 9, 2023.

Øregård Gymnasium is an upper secondary school in the Hellerup district of Gentofte Municipality in the northern suburbs of Copenhagen, Denmark. Founded in 1903, the school values professionalism community, and education.

“We take our set of values ​​very seriously because we believe that the path from child to competent young adult goes through the three elements of our set of values,” the official website reads.

Prince Frederik also attended Øregaard Gymnasium. He graduated in 1986.

Queen Mary captured these photos of Princess Isabella on her 17th birthday with her dog Coco. (Credit: Instagram)

Who was Princess Isabella named after?

Princess Isabella’s full name is Isabella Henrietta Ingrid Margrethe. The name Henrietta is a tribute to Henrietta Donaldson, Mary’s mother, who died in 1997 when she was just 25.

The name Ingrid comes from Isabella’s great-grandmother Queen Ingrid while Margrethe comes from Queen Margrethe II, Isabella’s grandmother.

Who are the godparents of Princess Isabella of Denmark?

The godparents of Princess Isabella of Denmark include Queen Mathilde of Belgium, her father’s first cousin Princess Alexia of Greece and Denmark, and Dr. Nadine Johnston, Professor Christian von Buchwald, Peter Heering, and Marie Louise Skeel.

