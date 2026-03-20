Emotional Queen Mary reflects on her Australian upbringing at end of royal tour

Queen Mary has delivered an unexpected speech to conclude her and King Frederik’s Australian royal tour.

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The Danish royal, 54, returned to her native Hobart, where she was born, for the final stop on their tour Down Under.

Frederik was reportedly due to give the final speech on their tour, but Mary stepped up to the lectern to issue her own deeply personal message.

After arriving at Government House, Mary emotionally thanked Australia for their support over the years as she concluded her first tour of the country since becoming the Danish queen.

“I’m a bit lost for words, I’m a bit overwhelmed,” she said as her voice broke with emotion, according to 9Honey.

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Queen Mary delivered an emotional speech to end her Australian tour. (Credit: Getty)

“But thank you everyone for being here. Last night [Wednesday] I ended a speech in Melbourne saying how privileged I am that my roots are grounded both in Australia and Denmark.

“But they do go a little bit deeper in Tasmania.

“There really isn’t a more special place to end what has been a unique, rewarding, moving, exciting, curious tour – state visit – to Australia from Denmark.”

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Mary also praised Australia for always showing pride when anyone from the country finds success abroad, a comment which no doubt referred to her own life.

“Forever on, they will be known as, “Our [insert name here],” Mary quipped.

Queen Mary and King Frederik have made a five-day visit Down Under. (Credit: Getty)

When did Queen Mary tour Australia?

Mary and Frederik visited Australia on a state visit from March 14 to 19.

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The landmark trip marked the first Danish state visit Down Under in almost 40 years.

It was also the married couple’s fourth visit to Australia, and their first since Frederik’s ascension to the Danish throne.

During the trip, they made stops at Uluru, Canberra, Melbourne, and Hobart.

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The state visit aimed to strengthen economic and cultural ties between Australia and Denmark.

Mary grew up in Hobart, Tasmania, and called Australia home for 28 years.

Queen Mary and King Frederik last made a joint official visit to Australia in 2013. (Credit: Getty)

When were Queen Mary and King Frederik last in Australia?

Before her 2026 trip, Mary’s last official trip to Australia was in April 2023, when she made a one-day visit to Sydney for sustainability engagements.

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Before that, she last toured Australia in an official capacity with Frederik in 2013.

However, she has made a string of unofficial visits to the country in more recent years with her children.

According to reports at the time, she made a secret visit to Tasmania with her family in February 2025.

She was also in Australia in 2024 with her twins, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, for her niece’s wedding.

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