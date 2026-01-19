EXCLUSIVE: Queen Mary at breaking point over family’s safety

NEED TO KNOW Prince Christian is currently training in the military, meaning he may be forced to participate in military action.

Unprecedented political tensions are currently at play in Denmark and Greenland, due to US President Donald Trump wanting to acquire Greenland.

Adding to Mary’s woes, Princess Isabella is also expected to serve in the military as it’s mandatory for Danish women.

Two years have passed since Queen Mary and King Frederik assumed the Danish throne, after Queen Margrethe shocked the world by abdicating.

“They didn’t expect to become King and Queen while their four children were still teenagers,” a Danish royal insider exclusively tells New Idea. “The upgrade in responsibilities and workload has taken some adjusting to, especially for Mary, who, of course, was a commoner before her marriage to Fred.”

But a recent spate of pressures, both publicly and privately, are causing Mary, 53, to lose sleep at night. He eldest child, Prince Christian, 20, is now heir to the throne. He’s also currently in the midst of his 12-month Lieutenant’s Training Course.

Prince Christian is in the middle of his military training. (Credit: Getty)

It’s the second stage of Christian’s military education. When he completes it this June, he will serve as a platoon leader, commanding 50 recruits in the Danish Armed Forces.

“It’s tradition for Danish royals to serve in the military – Christian is following in his father’s footsteps in fact,” our insider explains.

But there are unprecedented political tensions currently at play in Denmark and Greenland, in particular. Although it is a Danish territory, US President Donald Trump has insisted the US needs to acquire Greenland for its national security.

According to the BBC, Trump has said he “plans to take control of the remote island ‘the easy way’ or ‘the hard way’”, suggesting that military force is not out of the question. Denmark is responsible for Greenland’s defence and security policies.

“While there’s no suggestion, yet, that Christian could be involved in any ‘live defence’ of Greenland if the matter cannot be resolved through diplomacy, it’s not completely out of the question either,” our source says.

“Mary is horrified at the thought of her child participating in a military action, even if it’s only a remote possibility, as any mother would be.”

Adding to Mary’s woes are reports in the Danish media that her second-eldest child, Princess Isabella is also considering a stint in the military too. The fun-loving 18-year-old will graduate from high school in June.

“There’s a good chance that Isabella will follow in her brother’s footsteps,” our insider explains.

Princess Isabella vould be following in her brother’s footsteps. (Credit: Getty)

A recent article published in Denmark called for Isabella to enlist “because the royal house must show the way when it comes to defending the country”.

Mary is also concerned about her father Donald’s health. The 84-year-old lives in Hobart and was not well enough to attend Mary and Frederik’s ascension to the throne in 2024.

Our insider adds that, while Frederik, 57, is trying to reassure and support Mary, “she’s never been more anxious about her family. It’s a stressful time.”

