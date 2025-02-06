Prince Christian confirms Queen Mary’s worst nightmare

Like any doting parent, Denmark’s Queen Mary wants the absolute best for her four children. But, New Idea hears the royal is aghast at her eldest son, Prince Christian’s, decision to enrol himself in military school.

On February 3rd, 2025, the 19-year-old was photographed arriving alone at the Antvorskov army barracks in Slagelse, Denmark. He will train with the Gardehusarregimentet (Grand Hussar Regiment).

It is understood that the teenager will undertake four months of basic military training and live at the barracks which are conveniently located only an hour away from his family’s royal residence at Frederik VIII’s Palace, Amalienborg in Copenhagen.

As he was passing through the gates of the barracks, the royal told waiting media that he was “excited and looking forward to [military training].”

Prince Christian is following in his father’s footsteps. (Credit: Getty)

Only two months prior a Danish royal insider told New Idea that “Christian’s decision to follow in his father’s footsteps and go to military school” was “keeping Mary awake at night.”

“She knows her kids have to follow tradition – and military school was always on the cards for Christian, but secretly, Mary had hoped that he would choose a business or economics course instead.”

“It’s not a well-known fact, but Christian actually has a daredevil streak in him,” the insider added.

“Mary is worried that military life could easily draw him in for good.”

The next-in-line to the Danish throne is currently on a gap year and has already spent three months in East Africa in 2024 where he worked on several farms and learned about conservation work happening in the region.

In November 2024, Christian shared via Instagram that he was “learning a lot about life [in Africa]”, and added that he had been helping to construct house since arriving in September of that year.

Christian cut his hair short ahead of his army start. (Credit: Instagram)

Mary has harboured worries about Christian ever since he was catapulted into the role of Crown Prince when his grandmother, Queen Margrethe, made the surprise decision to abdicate the throne in January, 2024.

“That meant Frederik, Mary – and Christian – had to step into their new roles and responsibilities with little warning,” our source says.

“Mary is proud of how Christian has handled the changes but she’s worried that his decision to pursue a military career is his way of delaying the onset of more royal responsibilities.”

With the world currently in a state of turmoil, Mary also fears that her son may one day find himself on the front line of military activity.

“Christian’s decision to become an officer in the armed forces is a scary proposition,” our source added.

“Mary may well try and steer him towards another career option. But he has grown up a lot while away in Africa. He’s a man now, and will want to follow his own path.”