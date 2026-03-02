Here’s where and when you can see Queen Mary and King Frederik on their Australia tour

NEED TO KNOW King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark will be doing a state visit to Australia in March 2026.

While Mary has made several visits Down Under over the years, it will mark the couple’s first visit as King and Queen.

It also marks the first Danish state visit to Australia in almost 40 years.

Get your calendars out, because King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark are officially touching down in Australia this month!

It will also be the couple’s fourth visit to Australia, and their first since King Frederik’s ascension to the Danish throne.

Find out more about it below.

Queen Mary and King Frederik rarely make official visits Down Under. (Credit: Getty)

When are King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark coming to Australia?

According to Australia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, the royal couple’s state visit will take place from March 14 to 19.

During their visit, Their Majesties will travel to Uluru, Canberra, Melbourne, and Hobart.

Mary famously grew up in Hobart, so it will be an exciting visit for the royal, who called Australia home for 28 years.

The state visit will focus on strengthening economic and cultural ties, as well as foreign policies between Australia and Denmark.

It will build on the strategic partnership between the two nations signed in 2023, also aiming to enhance cooperation in other areas, including economic security and green transition, including renewable energy and energy-efficient urban development.

The King and Queen of Denmark will be joined by the Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, the Minister for Climate, Energy, and Utilities, and a large business delegation.

“It is an honour to welcome Their Majesties The King and Queen of Denmark back to Australia,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shared in an official statement on January 30.

“It is wonderful that the visit includes many parts of our great country, from the Northern Territory to Victoria, the Australian Capital Territory, and of course, Tasmania.”

He added that he was confident that Aussies would welcome the pair, given their personal connections to the country.

The couple is due to make their long-awaited joint return to Australia. (Credit: Getty)

When were Queen Mary and King Frederik last in Australia?

Queen Mary has returned to Australia on several occasions over the years.

She was believed to have made a secret visit to Tasmania with her family last February.

According to reports at the time, she was spotted shopping at the bustling Salamanca Market in Hobart and was reportedly joined by her whole family, except her eldest son, Christian.

At the time, he was in military school in Denmark.

The former Tasmanian was also seen in Australia in 2024 with her twins, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

It is understood that the family attended Mary’s niece’s wedding at Frogmore Creek Winery in the Coal River Valley in Tasmania on October 26.

This marked her first visit Down Under since she and Frederik became the ruling monarchs in January 2024, after Queen Margrethe’s abdication.

Not including her family holidays, Mary’s last official visit to Australia was in April 2023, when she visited Sydney for one day for sustainability engagements.

Before that, she last toured Australia in an official capacity with Frederik in 2013.

