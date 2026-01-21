Is Queen Mary visiting Australia in 2026? Find out when the royal will arrive Down Under

Queen Mary of Denmark famously lived in Australia for 28 years before moving to the Scandinavian country.

Born in Tasmania, she spent her childhood and early adulthood Down Under, meeting King Frederik during the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

They started a long-distance relationship before Mary moved to Denmark the following year, leading to their marriage in 2004.

They raised their four children, Princess Isabella, 18, Prince Christian, 20, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 15, in Denmark, and Mary became the first Australian-born queen consort when she ascended to the throne in 2024.

She has made a string of unofficial, private family visits back to Australia with her family, secretly flying back to her native Tasmania in February 2025.

Now, it has emerged that she is lining up a visit Down Under in 2026, so when will she arrive?

Scroll on for everything you need to know.

Queen Mary is due to visit Australia in 2026. (Credit: Getty)

When is Queen Mary visiting Australia?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese let slip news of Mary’s upcoming visit during an interview on KISS FM radio.

“Queen Mary is coming here,” he said on January 19, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“She’ll be here – I’m not sure that we’ve publicly released the dates, but it’s quite exciting.”

He then revealed that she would be joined by her husband, King Frederik, during the trip, but remained coy on the exact dates.

The Danish palace has not yet confirmed the couple’s visit to the country.

However, it has been widely speculated that Mary will visit for the Women Deliver conference in Melbourne from April 27-30, 2026.

Mary has previously attended the organisation’s conferences in Canada, Denmark and Malaysia.

Queen Mary and King Frederik rarely make official visits Down Under. (Credit: Getty)

When did Queen Mary last visit Australia?

Mary was believed to have made a secret visit to Tasmania with her family in February 2025.

According to reports at the time, Mary was spotted shopping at the bustling Salamanca Market in Hobart.

It is believed she was joined by her whole family, apart from her eldest son, Christian, who was in military school back in Denmark.

Before this, Mary last visited Australia in October 2024 alongside her twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

It is understood that the family attended Mary’s niece’s wedding at Frogmore Creek Winery in the Coal River Valley in Tasmania on October 26.

It was her first visit Down Under since she and Frederik were proclaimed King and Queen in January 2024 upon Queen Margrethe’s abdication.

Not including her family holidays, Mary’s last official visit to Australia was in April 2023, when she visited Sydney for one day for sustainability engagements.

Prior to that, she and Frederik had last toured Australia in an official capacity in 2013.

