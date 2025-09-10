The unusual health habit Queen Mary swears by

Queen Mary of Denmark has made a surprising confession about her daily routine.

The Australian-born royal, 53, has revealed the one wellness habit she swears by – and it’s certainly not in everyone’s daily routine.

Mary revealed she has adopted a trend called “earthing”, which refers to walking around the garden barefoot.

Speaking to Danish nature expert Søren Vesters on lifestyle TV show Biodiversity and Castle Gardens, Mary said the act helps her to feel “grounded”.

Queen Mary of Denmark has revealed the daily habit she swears by – walking around her garden barefoot. (Credit: Getty)

“I really like coming out in the morning with a cup of coffee and bare toes and just walking around and seeing what’s going on out here,’ she said in Danish, according to The Daily Mail.

‘For me, it’s just being able to be. Nothing or no one expects anything from me.”

“It gives me so much room to be able to reflect and notice [my surroundings],” she added.

Mary said she believes in the emotional power of nature, insisting it can help people to work through grief.

Mary believes in the emotional power of nature. (Credit: Getty)

The wife of King Frederik is giving a glimpse inside their home at Fredensborg Palace on the new nature program, which airs on Denmark’s DR1 channel.

Discussing the collaboration in August, Mary admitted she never thought she would show her summer home on TV.

“I never imagined that I would participate in a program about gardens,” Mary admitted in an Instagram post.

“My knowledge of gardens is at a booming level and was brought to life after we planted a small wild garden in Fredensborg.”

Mary’s comments came as she spoke from her garden in Fredensborg Palace, where she holidays over the summer with her husband, King Frederik, and their children – Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, 18, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 14. (Credit: Getty)

“It was a pleasure to show Søren Vester this part of our garden, which is both a small contribution to biodiversity and ‘wild’ beautiful,” she added.

While Mary and Frederik spend most of their time at Copenhagen’s Amalienborg Palace, Fredensborg Palace – on the island of Zealand – is their summer residence.

