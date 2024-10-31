Aussie born Queen Mary makes surprise appearance in Sydney

Queen Mary of Denmark has made a top-secret visit to Sydney with her daughter Princess Josephine to visit family and friends.

While the royal has frequently returned home to Australia over the years since marrying into one of the world’s oldest royal families, this is her first visit since she and her husband were proclaimed King and Queen in January this year.

It’s currently unclear when she and Josephine landed down under, however, we can expect she flew under the radar for several days before being spotted by eagle-eyed paparazzi on Wednesday.

The mother-daughter duo flew under the radar as they went for a coastal walk in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. (Credit: MATRIX)

The 52-year-old was photographed enjoying a walk in the sunshine on the iconic Bondi to Coogee coastal walk in stylish yet functional black shorts, a black top, and a black cap.

She was also seen exchanging some warm hugs with 13-year-old Josephine and even took part in a running race across the sand of Bronte beach with some friends, including Amber Petty who was a bridesmaid at her 2004 wedding.

Queen Mary last visited Australia in December 2023 for what many royal watchers now view as a final ‘hurrah’ given just weeks later Queen Margrethe II used her New Year’s Eve address to announce she would be abdicating from the Danish throne.

At the time, she and her twins climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge before they traveled to Tasmania to spend time with their extended family. They then flew to New Zealand where they reunited with the then Crown Prince Frederik.

Enjoying some Sydney sunshine! (Credit: MATRIX)

While it has been confirmed that King Frederik has not joined his wife in her home country due to other engagements, it is currently unclear if Prince Vincent or Princess Isabella have made the journey.

Heir apparent Crown Prince Christian is currently in Africa on an extended ‘gap year’ experience until December.

It is highly likely that the mother-daughter duo will travel to Tasmania during their current visit. However, as the Hobart native has an engagement on Sunday in Denmark, she will be pressed for time with her 82-year-old father John Donaldson.

The Danish royals have a habit of sneaking into the country with their kids to visit family and friends without alerting the press of their presence! (Credit: Sydney Harbour Bridge Climb/X)

Her last official visit to Australia was in April 2023 when she visited Sydney for just one day and took part in several engagements that focused on sustainability and green energy.

Prior to that, she and her husband last toured Australia in an official capacity in 2013.

While it is hoped that the Danish royals will return down under for a royal tour in the months to come, many suspect that they will keep their brief visits personal, and continue to visit family and friends for special events and occasions – as they did in 2022 where the entire family traveled to Hobart for Christmas.