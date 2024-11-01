  •  
What do we know about Queen Mary’s best friend Amber Petty?

The two are very close to this day!
Amber Petty is best known for her relation to Queen Mary of Denmark, Mary Donaldson. Mary and Amber have been best friends for over 20 years and Amber was even a bridesmaid in Mary’s wedding to King Frederik.

Amber stood alongside te now Queen and her two sisters, Patricia and Jane, as she wed the then-Prince Frederik of Denmark; But what do we know about Amber Petty outside of her friendship with Queen Mary?

amber petty
Amber Petty now. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Amber Petty?

Amber Petty is a former columnist and radio host. From 2002 to 2006, Amber was New Idea’s “Celebrity Insider” in which she wrote a weekly column covering celebrity parties and events.

After five years in this position, Amber moved into radio and worked as a Breakfast Radio Host on The Rabbit & Amber Show (SAFM).

She then went on to write a weekly column for The Advertiser before returning to PR and marketing in 2015.

amber petty
Amber has had a very widespread career. (Credit: Getty)
In April 2021, she released a memoir titled This Is Not a Love Song, a book about mental health and love.

Now residing in Melbourne, Amber describes herself as a “storyteller” and works within the PR industry while also developing her career as an author and broadcaster.

“I describe myself solely as a ‘storyteller’ which ultimately includes my success and skills in publicity, marketing, podcasting, writing, radio broadcasting and brand building,” her LinkedIn reads.

“I am a storyteller who understands how to explore many platforms to get a story heard and to cut through the noise. If you’d like to tell me your story, and whom you’re hoping might hear it one day, let’s chat.”

She has also continued to create and host a range of podcasts, including InstrumentalThe Wise Guides, The Silent Generation and Meet Me At The Barre.

amber petty queen mary sisters
Amber with Mary’s two sisters. (Credit: Getty)
How did Amber Petty and Queen Mary meet?

Amber and Mary first met whilst working in media and advertising in Melbourne, however, they both lived in Sydney when Mary met her now husband.

”I look back on my friendship with Mary and so many other loving relationships and think, every bad thing aside, that’s why my life has been a success,” Amber told 9Honey.

queen mary amber petty
Mary attended Amber’s 40th Birthday party in Adelaide in 2010. (Credit: Getty)

Are Queen Mary and Amber Petty still friends?

Amber Petty and Queen Mary are still the best of friends! In 2021, Amber even confirmed to 7News that the pair were “very, very close” to this day.

The two were photographed together in the suburb of Brighton in Melbourne when Mary visited Australia for her 50th birthday in 2022 and again during her secret visit to Sydney in October 2024.

